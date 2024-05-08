JPJ Wangsa Maju Office In Kuala Lumpur Remains Open Despite Roof Leak

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A TikTok video capturing water pouring through the roof of the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) office in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur, has been circulating online.

The video shows an office floor completely drenched, including office desks and equipment, highlighting the severity of the leak which was said to have happened during heavy rain.

Despite this, JPJ Wangsa Maju remains open for business, with only certain sections temporarily closed for repairs due to the flooding.

Kosmo reported that Deputy Director-General (Planning and Operations) of JPJ, Aedy Fadly Ramli, reassured the public that only the affected sections are closed, not the entire building.

The closed sections, such as the driving licence area, are undergoing repairs, while other parts of the building are unaffected by the flooding.

Despite the viral video, the public can still visit JPJ Wangsa Maju and conduct their business without worrying about the building’s condition.

JPJ Kuala Lumpur has already estimated the damage caused by the flooding and is preparing a comprehensive report on the incident.

Further updates on the situation will be provided as the repairs progress.

