Lauv’s Upcoming Sold Out KL Concert Cancelled, Reasons Unclear

Fans of famous American singer and songwriter, Lauv were devastated when they received an email notification yesterday (30 July), at approximately 11 am saying that his upcoming 2-day concert in Malaysia is cancelled.

A Twitter user (@L7CKYCY) posted the news on her account, baffled by the sudden announcement. The email reads “Cancelled: Lauv: The Between Albums Tour in Kuala Lumpur”. His two-day concert happening from 6 to 7 September at the Plenary Hall, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The email also said that ticket holders will get their refunds back from GoLive Asia and they apologize for the inconvenience caused.

(Credit: @L7CKYCY / Twitter)

concert Lauv cancelled????? I’VE BEEN WAITING SINCE 2018!!! pic.twitter.com/Sqm4VJ5Frj — Dina 🥀 (@thelocalsmy) July 30, 2023

The issue has been going around on social media and a lot of people are wondering why.

The 1975 fiasco, perhaps?

With the fiasco involving The 1975’s Matty Healy two weeks ago at the Good Vibes Festival, this news couldn’t come at a worse time. In fact, some fans suspect that this cancellation had something to do with the disaster.

In addition to that, the Sepang Council also said that they’d cancel any international acts at the Sepang International Circuit after what happened at the GVF. This resulted in 6 international artists who were scheduled to come to Malaysia for the M4ntap Festival being cancelled.

This was released 2 days ago. Seems like all current & future concerts will need to be reviewed.. So fuck you matty anak babi 😄 pic.twitter.com/Wwa7jQYYLA — bich ◡̈ (@L7CKYCY) July 30, 2023

Now, fans of Lauv are wondering if this act is influencing Lauv’s decision to perform in Malaysia.

finding out lauv concert in malaysia had been cancelled.. if this has something to do with lauv recent vid about him finding himself and talking about his life and sexuality, i want to take this moment to once again say, fuck you matty healy. — eilen (@pjominyard) July 30, 2023

lauv punya concert cancelled sebab 1975 incident. Lauv kan artist yg support 🏳️‍🌈 — ✧.* syu winwin ੈ✩‧ (@nrsyuz) July 30, 2023

Lauv punya concert cancelled. matt healy puncaaaa HAHAHA — Burung Hantu (@stefanizaharrr) July 30, 2023

Or is it because of Lauv’s recent confession?

However, some other fans pointed out that Lauv, who’s also known as Ari, cancelled his Malaysia tour because of his recent confession about his sexuality on social media.

Lauv come out as bisexual last month.



Did the Malaysian Government cancelled his concert because of his sexual orientation? Hahaha https://t.co/meWq6zFmzp — ᴛᴇʀᴘᴀʟɪɴɢ ᴇʀᴀ🧣 (@folkloreswifty) July 30, 2023

Oof Lauv concert cancelled.

Before you blamed everything on Matty Healy, do check Lauv's sexuality.

Fuck this government truly. Im seriously worried about Coldplay now. — カルサン (Karusa-n) 🏴 (@connerylazenby) July 30, 2023

Previously in June, the 28-year-old singer made a TikTok video with the caption “When you’re dating a girl but you’re also a little bit into men”. This led fans to believe that he’s coming out as bisexual.

He also posted some other videos explaining his sexuality and how he’s struggling with it and his mental disorder issues.

So far, he hasn’t made any official statement to explain why he cancelled his Malaysian concert, the only venue for his Asian tour that got cancelled.

@lauvsongs Does it have to be that big of a deal? i havent done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wannna jump the gun but tbh i feel things and i dont wanna pretend i dont. 🙂 ♬ original sound – Lauv

Artistes could cancel for a lot of other reasons

TRP reached out to the President of Arts, Live Festivals and Events Association (ALIFE) Malaysia, Rizal Kamal, to ask what he thinks about the cancellation.

We don’t know the reason for the cancellation but we hope it does not have anything to do with the 1975 incident. Artists can cancel for a myriad of reasons – illness, scheduling, management issues, ticket sales and more. Rizal Kamal, President of ALIFE Malaysia to TRP

TRP has contacted Live Nation Malaysia and we’ll provide updates once we get more information.

