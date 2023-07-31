TRP
Lauv’s Upcoming Sold Out KL Concert Cancelled, Reasons Unclear
Lauv’s Upcoming Sold Out KL Concert Cancelled, Reasons Unclear

Lauv has cancelled his Malaysian concert scheduled to happen on 6 and 7 September at Plenary Hall KLCC due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

by
July 31, 2023
(Credit: @lauvsongs / Instagram)

Fans of famous American singer and songwriter, Lauv were devastated when they received an email notification yesterday (30 July), at approximately 11 am saying that his upcoming 2-day concert in Malaysia is cancelled.

A Twitter user (@L7CKYCY) posted the news on her account, baffled by the sudden announcement. The email reads “Cancelled: Lauv: The Between Albums Tour in Kuala Lumpur”. His two-day concert happening from 6 to 7 September at the Plenary Hall, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The email also said that ticket holders will get their refunds back from GoLive Asia and they apologize for the inconvenience caused.

(Credit: @L7CKYCY / Twitter)

The issue has been going around on social media and a lot of people are wondering why.

The 1975 fiasco, perhaps?

With the fiasco involving The 1975’s Matty Healy two weeks ago at the Good Vibes Festival, this news couldn’t come at a worse time. In fact, some fans suspect that this cancellation had something to do with the disaster.

In addition to that, the Sepang Council also said that they’d cancel any international acts at the Sepang International Circuit after what happened at the GVF. This resulted in 6 international artists who were scheduled to come to Malaysia for the M4ntap Festival being cancelled.

Now, fans of Lauv are wondering if this act is influencing Lauv’s decision to perform in Malaysia.

Or is it because of Lauv’s recent confession?

However, some other fans pointed out that Lauv, who’s also known as Ari, cancelled his Malaysia tour because of his recent confession about his sexuality on social media.

Previously in June, the 28-year-old singer made a TikTok video with the caption “When you’re dating a girl but you’re also a little bit into men”. This led fans to believe that he’s coming out as bisexual.

He also posted some other videos explaining his sexuality and how he’s struggling with it and his mental disorder issues.

So far, he hasn’t made any official statement to explain why he cancelled his Malaysian concert, the only venue for his Asian tour that got cancelled.

@lauvsongs

Does it have to be that big of a deal? i havent done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wannna jump the gun but tbh i feel things and i dont wanna pretend i dont. 🙂

♬ original sound – Lauv
@lauvsongs

Just to break my silence

♬ original sound – Lauv
@lauvsongs

Something thats been on this ol’ mind of mine 🪗😅🤠🎷💅

♬ Love U Like That – Lauv

Artistes could cancel for a lot of other reasons

TRP reached out to the President of Arts, Live Festivals and Events Association (ALIFE) Malaysia, Rizal Kamal, to ask what he thinks about the cancellation.

We don’t know the reason for the cancellation but we hope it does not have anything to do with the 1975 incident. Artists can cancel for a myriad of reasons – illness, scheduling, management issues, ticket sales and more.

Rizal Kamal, President of ALIFE Malaysia to TRP

TRP has contacted Live Nation Malaysia and we’ll provide updates once we get more information.

