Muhyiddin Yassin Faces Pressure To Apologize as PMX Counters Slander Allegation

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim shared a signed portion of the Assignment for Financial Service Reserve Account (FSRA) agreement related to the Government Guarantee on the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) settlers’ debt waiver.

He then demanded an apology from former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with regard to the latter’s accusation against him.

As reported by The Star, Muhyiddin issued a letter of demand (LOD) asking Anwar to make an unconditional open apology and retract the statement regarding the Felda settlers’ debt cancellation.

According to the letter, Anwar’s claim that the debts were not cancelled while Perikatan Nasional (PN) was in office was untrue and meant to damage Muhyiddin’s reputation.

The LOD stated that Anwar allegedly made defamatory and misleading statements on 7 July about the settlers’ debt cancellation at the Felda Settlers Day 2023 in Serdang, which was streamed live on Facebook and widely shared.

More to come.

