Foreigner Climbs On Woman’s Car In Kg Pandan

Nowadays, the public, especially women, should be extra careful when driving alone as anything can happen to them, from theft and accidents to scam tactics and sexual harassment.

Recently, a video of a man, believed to be a foreigner, climbing on a woman’s car went viral on social media.

The video which had 1.3 M views was uploaded by @tzliana_11 on Instagram yesterday (19 July). Liana warned the public to be careful while driving alone and to always lock their cars wherever they are.

The incident happened to Liana on Monday evening around 7 pm when she was heading to Berjaya Times Square.

While she was driving through the Jalan Davis slip road, she claimed that a man in a striped shirt suddenly climbed on the bonnet of her car. He sat there for a few moments and tried to peek through the windshield. Refusing to move away, he sat on the bonnet and claimed that the woman had hit him first.

Scared for her safety, Liana turned on her hazard lights and honked deliberately throughout the ordeal, wishing for anyone nearby to help her. She screamed and cried in the car too as the panic overwhelmed her.

For the first few moments, she was disappointed that no car stopped by and helped her, even though there were many who passed by.

Luckily, a man in a red T-shirt saw the whole incident and stopped his bike by the side of the road to help her. He first struggled to get the man off the car as the man was stubborn. After he got a good grip on the man’s arm, he yanked him off the car and pulled him to the side of the road.

Liana quickly dashed away from the scene, worried anything else might happen to her. She didn’t get to convey her thanks to the good samaritan but thanks to the video she captured as proof, she managed to post it and asked the public to find the guy so she could thank him in person.

After the ordeal, she made a police report at the Mutiara Damansara Police Station as she was worried the incident might happen again to someone else in the area.

Netizens React Differently

As the video went viral, many chimed in with their thoughts on the incident. Some worry about Liana and thanked the red shirt man for his heroic bravery.

Some, however, criticized Liana’s spontaneous reaction while the attack was happening. They claimed that she should’ve been calmer so she could think straight, rather than screaming and crying throughout the whole video.

Some even asked why didn’t she just call the police there and then instead of recording the scene with her phone.

Others defended Liana’s action saying that she was clearly having a panic attack and it’s not easy to calm down during an unexpected danger.

Others also said that if she didn’t record the whole thing, then she wouldn’t have proof as her car is not equipped with a dashcam.

Cash For Crash Scam

If what happened was a scam, it looked like the Fake Accident Scam. Usually, it involves the “victim’s” car or motorcycle seemingly being hit from the front or the back. They will then extort for insurance money or cash on the spot.

Popular in China, another version of this scam involves the “victim” jumping on your car out of nowhere and then acting as if they’re seriously hurt to extort “medical expenses” from you.

So, the public should be well aware of these types of scams and always lock their doors wherever they are. Installing a dashcam is also a wise option so you can have irrefutable evidence on standby.

Stay safe, everyone.

