[Watch] Family Ends In Hospital After Ingesting Poisonous Mushrooms

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A woman whose husband and children were rushed to the hospital after consuming poisonous mushrooms shared her story on TikTok to warn others.

In her video, Mas (@mas.ita) said her husband plucked about 10 mushrooms that grew around their house for her to cook.

While preparing to cook the mushrooms, Mas said the mushrooms looked similar to cendawan busut (Termitomyces mushroom) but also realised something different about them.

Some of the things she noticed were the super soft texture of the mushroom, a ring on the stem, and there were a lot of powdery substances falling from the mushroom.

However, she ignored her instinct and decided to cook the mushrooms as the family had not eaten mushrooms for a long time.

While cooking, she also noticed that the sauce had turned into a greenish hue.

After lunch, the family started having an upset stomach and realised the mushrooms were poisonous.

She quickly threw the mushrooms away and called emergency services as her husband couldn’t drive in his weakened state.

Mas hopes everyone will learn from her family’s mistakes so they do not experience a similar outcome.

While netizens gave some tips to identify safe mushrooms, it’s still better to stick to mushrooms sold in the market or in stores. Safety above all else.

Cendawan busut vs Chlorophyllum molybdites

According to Asia Research News, cendawan busut (Termitomyces mushroom) is often confused with the poisonous mushroom Chlorophyllum molybdites.

As such, Chlorophyllum molybdites is often the culprit behind repeated cases of mushroom poisoning in Malaysia.

These mushrooms are commonly found on lawns and open grass areas. When ingested, symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.