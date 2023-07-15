Health Minister Dr Zaliha Confirms Investigation Of 10YO Girl’s Death Ongoing

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

The Health Ministry confirms that an investigation is taking place into the death of a 10-year-old girl, Dea Maisarah Bada, who allegedly died while receiving treatment at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang.

Its minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa confirmed the matter on her official Facebook and extended condolences to the victim’s family.

She also appealed to everyone to respect the family’s privacy while the investigation goes on.

What happened to Dea Maisarah Bada?

Yesterday (14 July), Dea’s father, Bada Hussein, refuted claims that his daughter was brought in dead (BID) as stated by the hospital. The distraught man said his daughter died while receiving treatment.

On 9 July, Bada’s wife informed him that their daughter, already having fever and flu, had trouble breathing.

He quickly brought her to the hospital but claimed they had to wait until 45 minutes and her oxygen levels were getting low.

He also claimed that the staff bound her arms and legs because she was restless while the doctor tried to take a blood sample.

Bada claimed his daughter died during the struggle, and the cause of death in her death report was listed as BID. He was charged RM1 for hospital service.

♬ original sound – sirⓂ️enung @mrwancaiofficial Dalam Permit Declare Adik Dea Maisarah Di Bawa Ke Hospital Dalam Keadaan Sudah Mati? Jangan Bermain Dengan Nyawa Manusia. Kerna Setiap Perbuatan Ada Kifarahnya. InshaAllah Kebenaran Pasti Berpihak Kepada Ibu Bapa Adik Dea Maisarah. Kita Lawan Penipuan. Semoga Individu Yang Terlibat Di Kenakan Tindakan. #Justice4AdikDeaMaisarah

Bada’s claim quickly went viral, with netizens calling for justice.

HTAR director Dr Zulkarnain Mohd Rawi said the patient was weak and was given appropriate treatment by the Emergency specialist. However, the patient succumbed to her illness.

In a statement yesterday, he said the Medical Forensic Department of HTAR is carrying out a detailed investigation into the case.

