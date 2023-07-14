Father Claims Daughter Alive When Taken To Hospital In Klang But Death Report Says Brought-In-Dead

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A grieving father has come forward to claim that his daughter, who was said to have been a case of brought in dead (BID) at a hospital, had actually died while being treated at said hospital.

The girl was 10-year-old Dea Maisarah who was brought to the hospital for fever and flu.

She was taken to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang (HTAR) on 9 July.

In a video that was uploaded on TikTok by @mrwancaiofficial77, the father claimed that she died while she was struggling at a time her blood was being drawn.

In another post, they shared her death report which listed it as BID and a hospital service receipt of RM1.

The claim went viral with many calling for justice for Dea Maisarah.

In an update, HTAR director Dr Zulkarnain Mohd Rawi said they were investigating the matter.

He said the patient came to the Trauma and Emergency Department of HTAR with her father on 9 July.

According to Dr Zulkarnain, the patient was weak and was given appropriate treatment by the Emergency specialist. However, Dea Maisarah succumbed to her ailment.

He said the hospital was conducting a detailed investigation into the case.

“Cause of death is still under investigation by the Medical Forensic Department of HTAR,” he said in a statement yesterday.

