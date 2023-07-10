Johor Police Arrested A Singaporean Suspect Involved In Petrol Spat Case

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Johor police have arrested one of the two men involved in the petrol station spat with a Grab rider that took place on 16 June 2023.

The 46-year-old suspect was arrested on 6 July 2023 around 2.30pm in front of IPD Iskandar Puteri.

The suspect admitted his involvement in the case. Checks showed that the suspect did not have any criminal records.

The case will be investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation. If convicted, the accused could face imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both.

The police are still looking for witnesses and other evidence.

What happened on 16 June 2023?

On that day, a food delivery rider in Johor Bahru confronted two Singaporean men at the Caltex Sunway Box petrol station.

The two men were filling up petrol, believed to be the petrol subsidized for Malaysians only, in a container.

The men retaliated against the rider and one of them threatened to beat up the rider with a steering wheel lock.

Screenshot from the viral video showing the two suspects.

After the video went viral and caught the public’s attention, the Grab rider claimed that his account was suspended due to a complaint.

Grab’s customer service allegedly said the complainant claimed the Grab rider threatened to fight back using a screwdriver. The rider denied the allegations.

The rider lodged a police report regarding the incident and decided not to pursue the case. The case was then classified as “no further action” (NFA).

Due to the public’s support which involved threats to uninstall the app, Grab eventually investigated and decided to reinstate the rider’s account.

Grab explained that they had to temporarily suspend the driver to take the customer’s safety into account.

Grab promised to better its processes to ensure the quality of service and safety for both users and partners.

