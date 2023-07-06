“Abang Sado Baju Merah” Completes Jail Sentence, Tells “His Side Of The Story”

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Mohammad Zaim Faiz Tarmizi who is also infamously known as “abang sado baju merah” has came forward to apologise for his actions in berating a female driver and hitting her on her head in Cameron Highlands last month.

In the video which was shared by TikTok user known as @Shahdan, Zaim together with his wife explained his side of the story during the incident.

He stated that after visiting Cameron Highlands, he and his family were on their way back to Shah Alam and the traffic at the time was quite heavy.

“We completed our visit to Camerons and were heading back to Shah Alam. The traffic was quite heavy during the journey. At one point I arrived at a sharp curve, and I was concentrating on the bend as I approached a tight turn when all of a sudden, a car on the opposite side began to approach me while applying the emergency brakes and honking.”

He too hit the brakes which resulted in one tyre going off the road.

“A Myvi tried to cut me off when I turned to look behind. Thank goodness I didn’t hit the brakes then because my tyres would have gone into the ravine if I had.”

He claimed that if he had hit the brakes, other cars behind him too would have fallen down the ravine.

He also stated that when he pressed on the emergency brakes, his wife and his kids had fallen off the back seat and his wife had hurt herself in the process.

After 3 kilometres from the place of the incident, he stopped his car and got down to speak to the lady driver.

“I tried to talk to her after getting off, but she kept responding, which enraged me. When I turned to go, she continued to respond, so I turned around and hit her on the forehead.”

He added that he could not think after watching his wife and his kids in such a haywire situation in the car.

He went on saying that he will probably make a report on the lady driver from his part.

“I have accepted my punishment and gained realisation and I would like to apologise for my actions towards the lady driver,” he added.

He also requested netizens to stop criticizing and making negative comments towards him and his family.

He also added that he had no intention of hitting the lady driver.

In June, the Magistrate’s Court sentenced Zaim to seven days in jail for the offence of endangering and injuring the victim.

The two counts against him were read out in front of Magistrate Siti Hanum Mohmad Shah, and he immediately entered a plea of guilty, as reported by Kosmo.

