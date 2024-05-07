Make-A-Wish Malaysia Partners With Sunway Malls & Theme Parks To Grant A Nine-Year-Old’s Dream

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heartwarming display of compassion and generosity, Make-A-Wish Malaysia has partnered with Sunway Malls and Theme Parks to celebrate the fulfilment of their 1000th wish.

The ‘Pearl of Hope: A Royal Celebration’ event, set to take place at Sunway Lagoon on 19 May, is inspired by the dream of nine-year-old cancer patient Ayra Medina Fizrullah.

Ayra’s wish is to become a mermaid princess, and Make-A-Wish Malaysia, along with Sunway Malls and Theme Parks, is determined to make her dream a reality.

This enchanting celebration will transform Sunway Lagoon into a magical underwater kingdom for Ayra.

The event will feature a series of curated underwater-themed activities, allowing Ayra and her family to immerse themselves in a world of wonder and joy, momentarily forgetting the challenges they face.

Surrounding Ayra (second from right), like a protective embrace, are the pillars of her world: her family, whose love knows no bounds; the visionaries from Sunway Malls & Theme Parks, who have poured their hearts into creating an enchanting celebration; and the guardian angels from Make-A-Wish Malaysia, whose tireless efforts have brought this moment to life. (Pix: Sunway Malls & Theme Parks)

A Brave Little Girl’s Fight Against the Odds

Ayra is battling stage 4 neuroblastoma, the most advanced stage of this childhood cancer.

At stage 4, the cancer has spread to distant parts of the body, such as lymph nodes, bones, bone marrow, liver, skin, and/or other organs.

She is currently undergoing treatment and besides Make-A-Wish Malaysia, she has received support from organizations.

In 2022, a heart-wrenching revelation emerged from the Penang Football Association that her family bearing the crushing weight of an astronomical treatment cost: RM386,216.

Recognizing the immense struggle faced by Ayra and her family, they made the decision to use their influential platform to bring her story to the forefront.

By shining a light on Ayra’s cancer battle and the staggering treatment costs, they aimed to mobilize the community and rally support behind this brave little girl.

A Beacon of Hope: Make-A-Wish Malaysia’s Unwavering Commitment to Critically Ill Children

Make-A-Wish Malaysia, a non-profit organisation dedicated to granting wishes for children with critical illnesses, has been transforming lives since its establishment in 2010.

The organisation’s mission to bring renewed hope, strength, and encouragement to every child and family they serve has been made possible through the unwavering support of donors, partners, and the community.

Sunway Malls & Theme Parks, known for their commitment to creating memorable experiences, has graciously stepped forward to help Make-A-Wish Malaysia bring Ayra’s dream to life.

HC Chan, CEO of Sunway Malls & Theme Parks, expressed the company’s honour in being part of this celebration, stating, “We aim to showcase our dedication and values, ensuring that every Malaysian leaves with cherished memories.”

Witness the Power of a Granted Wish: Spreading Joy, Hope, and Strength to Families

The ‘Pearl of Hope: A Royal Celebration’ will also feature a special Mermaid Coronation for Ayra.

Members of the public are invited to immerse themselves in the celebration and witness the joy, hope, and strength that a granted wish can bring to a child and their family.

To join in this momentous occasion, interested individuals can download the Make-A-Wish MY app and subscribe to the organisation’s newsletter to receive their invitation starting today (7 May).

Tickets will be limited to one adult and one child aged 18 and below per application user, subject to availability.

