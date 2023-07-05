Blind Couple And Kids Stuck In LRT Station Elevator

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A Tiktok user recently shared a video of her experience being stuck in an elevator at a light rail transit (LRT) station.

Hidayah Al Ehsan who actively shares on her journey as a visually-impaired individual uploaded the video four days ago where she, her husband and their two children struggled to find a way out as they were stranded at the Bandar Tasik Selatan station.

It is believed she posted the video while the incident unfolded and their desperation could be heard as they attempted to get out.

@hidayahalehsan apa malang nasib kami OKU penglihatan terkurung di lif LRT TBS. Ada sesiapa yang boleh membantu?# ♬ bunyi asal – hidayah al ehsan

She was seen trying to communicate for help while her husband frantically pushed buttons in hopes of getting assistance. Passersby also attempted to open the doors from outside.

Hidayah however did not post an update on when they were rescued out of the elevator. The video has gained over 90,000 views so far.

Prior to getting stuck, Hidayah shared a video of their family going on an LRT ride.

Previously she shared a video of a security van blocking the tactile paving made for the ease and comfort of visually-impaired individuals.

She could be heard asking how blind people were expected to walk with such a hindrance. She said this meant they had to manouevre on the side and risk falling into a drain when this happens.

This is not the first time and sadly, definitely won’t be the last that the disabled face difficulties in navigating around town.

