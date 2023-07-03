Activist Laments Getting Boxed In By RapidKL Bus While Parking At Disabled Spot

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Former Pakatan Harapan GE15 candidate and neurobiologist Dr Noraisyah Mydin was shocked when her car was cornered by a Rapid KL bus.

Dr Noraisyah, who is also a rights activist and uses a wheelchair to get around, said she was dropping off a friend at the University LRT station when the bus blocked her car from getting out.

She explained on Twitter that she parked in the parking bay meant for disabled (OKU) drivers and did not expect the bus to box her in.

I had the worst shock today that despite parking at a designated OKU parking at the University LRT station in order to be able to drop off a friend there, my car was obstructed by a Rapid KL bus @askrapidkl pic.twitter.com/vEFLvnhvCW — Dr Noraishah Mydin Abd Aziz (@AbdMydin) July 3, 2023

She had no choice but to get out of her car and onto a wheelchair before looking for the bus driver.

What was supposed to be a 5 seconds drop-off became a 20-minute drama.

Dr Noraisyah also asked when the government will emancipate Malaysians who are disabled by making the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008 enforceable.

Rapid KL has responded and apologised to Dr Noraisyah on Twitter. They have shared the matter with their operation team for further investigation.

Rapid KL also promised that appropriate action will be taken against the bus captain.

Hi Dr Noraishah Mydin Abd Aziz. We apologize for the inconvenience you have encountered. We have shared this matter with the operation team with report number CRM0000368834 for further investigation. — Ask Rapid KL (@askrapidkl) July 3, 2023

Appropriate action will be taken against the bus captain involved. Thanks for the feedback – Kenny — Ask Rapid KL (@askrapidkl) July 3, 2023

It’s part and parcel of a disabled person’s plight in Malaysia

The issue is one of the many examples the disabled community in Malaysia has to put up with to live in a majority able-bodied society.

While it’s bad enough that disabled-friendly facilities are lacking in Malaysia, most people are still oblivious or ignorant of the plight of disabled people.

The disabled community themselves had also made content to educate the general public about their plight.

Last May, a woman shared a video showing her visually impaired husband trying to navigate around the motorcycles that were parked on the tactile paving.

Her husband had to move one of the motorcycles aside before he could make his way to the car.

The couple reminded the public not to block tactile paving as it’s used by people who are visually impaired to navigate.

