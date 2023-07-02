Kota Baru Council Cancels Shorts Fine, Nga Kor Ming Confirms

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

The Kota Baru Municipal Council (MPKB) has agreed to cancel the fine issued against a non-Muslim woman in Kelantan for indecent wear, Malay Mail reported.

Local government development minister Nga Kor Ming confirmed this and said the matter was resolved following a discussion between the ministry’s director-general and the Kelantan local authority.

The woman should not have paid the fine, as she may have been misled to do so. She wore shorts in her own shop, which sells shorts. Local government development minister Nga Kor Ming

Nga said if the woman couldn’t wear shorts in her shop, all her stock would have to be discarded, which did not make sense.

He added that local governments must understand the essence of the Federal Constitution when performing their duties.

Malaysia is a multi-racial country and we need to respect each other. We respect the dress code but do not be too enthusiastic when enforcing the law. The matter should not have happened and we hope it will not recur. Local government development minister Nga Kor Ming

The matter is now considered fully settled.

On 25 June, the woman was issued a compound notice for indecent wear under Section 34(2)(b) of Kelantan’s Business and Industrial Trade By-Laws 2019.

The law states that Muslim and non-Muslim business owners must dress decently at work, including the employees.

Last Monday, the business owner paid the fine for the woman as he didn’t want the matter to be politicised.

