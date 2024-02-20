Amtel Unveils Lokatag Pro – Connected Toll Reader And Dashcam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lokatag, initially introduced in 2019 as a car accessory tailored for toll payment convenience has evolved into a transformative force in the automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket industry.

Their latest innovation, Lokatag Pro, marks a substantial leap in reshaping the driving landscape for Malaysians, offering a seamlessly connected, safer, and more intelligent driving experience.

Lokatag Pro, a revolutionary Connected Toll Reader and Dashcam device is designed to cater to the evolving needs of individual drivers.

(From left) Group CEO of Amtel Holdings Berhad Chester Koid and CEO of Zurich General Takaful Malaysia Berhad Shamsul Azman

This innovative device is equipped with cutting-edge patented technologies that make it the first of its kind in the market.

Lokatag Pro represents a pivotal moment in our journey, as we transcend beyond traditional hardware sales into becoming the first Smart Mobility Services provider in the region. We are ushering in a new era of automotive accessories, where safety, innovation and connectivity converge seamlessly into one intelligent platform known as the ‘Loka Ecosystem’. Chester Koid, Group CEO of Amtel Holdings Berhad

Its toll reader utilises infra-red technology from Efkon and supports both traditional and new NFC TNG cards, allowing users to drive through SmartTAG lanes without the need to stop their vehicles.

Its dashcam feature records high-quality video footage of the road ahead, providing drivers with an extra level of safety and security. This footage serves as valuable evidence in the event of an accident or any other incident on the road.

One of Lokatag Pro’s unique selling points is its AI Voice prompt feature, which provides real-time updates on card balances and alerts in three languages — Bahasa Melayu, English, and Mandarin, allowing drivers to remain focused on the road while driving.

Lokatag Pro also comes equipped with automotive grade e-SIM packaged with a range of other connected services such as GPS tracking, real-time alerts, cloud remote control and access and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Additionally, Lokatag Pro’s built-in sensors and monitoring system not only enhance vehicle security by alerting users to suspicious activities but also geo-tags incidents for evidentiary purposes.

(From left) Head of Manufacturing & Hardware Engineering (Amtel) SK Ng, CEO of Zurich Malaysia Shamsul Azman, Group CEO Amtel Chester Koid and Director of WAMM Bersekutu Tunku Aznal

It is a perfect amalgamation of safety and innovation, bringing together the latest technologies to provide drivers with a comprehensive and cohesive platform all at their fingertips, which aligns harmoniously with Lokatag’s insurance partner’s commitment to risk mitigation and customer well-being.

We are glad to be partnering up with Zurich Malaysia to enhance and automate motor insurance and takaful claims processes and at the same time, introduce more personalised telematics insurance for all Loka App users. Chester Koid, Group CEO of Amtel Holdings Berhad

