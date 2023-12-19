Unique And Flavorful French Apples Are Here In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Despite it not growing here, apples are almost as common as durians in Malaysia.

With thousands of apple varieties worldwide, did you know that 100 flourish in French orchards, with around 30 cultivated on a large scale?

Popular varieties in Malaysia include Royal Gala, Granny Smith, Golden Delicious, Pink Lady, Kissabel, Pixie, Candine®, and the Juliet.

INTERFEL, the Interbranch Association for Fresh French Fruit and Vegetables, has relaunched its campaign in Malaysia to promote France’s global standing and commitment to sustainability.

These varieties will be available at major retailers like Aeon and Lotus from this month to March 2024.

We had the opportunity to taste four varieties that are being launched in Malaysia and each is unique in its own way.

Granny Smith, is not just any ordinary green apple. It has a citrus taste and a juicy flesh accompanied by a herbal scent, making it a perfect choice for a fruit salad.

The Candine, meanwhile is a hybrid version of the Ariane and Fuji, with a shiny, white, juicy flesh.

Pic Credit: Keran Raj/TRP

And then there is Gala. It has a skin with a striped pattern that blends yellow and red tones. The bright, sweet flesh has a crunchy, juicy texture with a hint of sourness, ideal in baking.

Just like the name suggests, the Kissable has a pink or red flesh that reminds one of a beautiful woman’s red lips. It has a distinct flavour with hints of red fruit and berries.

Pic Credit: Keran Raj/TRP

Chef Patrick Siau

Pic Credit: Keran Raj/TRP

Now you have all these apples and while they’re good on their own, apples can be used in a variety of dishes.

A renowned chef demonstrated this with three desserts and the result was amazing.

Chef Patrick Siau is a professor at Sunway University’s School of Hospitality Service Management and coach of the Malaysia Pastry Team, which won the title of “World Pastry Champion” in the Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie and was given the Vase de Sèvres prize for “Best Dégustation” by the President of the French Republic.

The Smith Apple

Pic Credit: Keran Raj/TRP

This is a cookie made with the Granny Smith apple. The apple was placed on top of the cookie, which gave it a different and appetising look.

As for the taste, the softness of the cookie and the caramelised apple were a great mixture of flavours, so much so that one bite will make you “float”.

Chilled Caramelized Apple

Pic Credit: Keran Raj/TRP

This dessert uses the Sable Breton cookie as base, which is topped with poached Candine apples, which are moulded into a jelly-like texture and shape. It was served with vanilla mascarpone chantilly (whipping cream). The combination of flavours was like a match made in heaven.

Pomme De Jardine

Pic Credit: Keran Raj/TRP

This dessert uses Gala and Kissable apples. The Gala apples are stewed and spread on the Frangipane (a sweet almond-flavoured custard).

The Kissable apples are used as garnish. Both of these apple flavours combined give the dessert a unique taste that will linger long after the first bite.

Sustainable farming

French apple growers have been implementing eco-responsible production methods for over 20 years, focusing on healthy, flavorful, and high-quality fruits.

This commitment extends beyond cultivation to include efficient waste management, biocontrol techniques, and thoughtful pollination methods.

Nearly 1,300 growers, certified as “eco-friendly orchards”, are dedicated to delivering exceptional fruits while safeguarding the environment for generations to come.

This holistic approach demonstrates their dedication to delivering exceptional fruits while preserving the environment for future generations.