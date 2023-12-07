Big Bad Wolf Books Starts Howling Today At Tropicana Gardens Mall

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The largest book sale in the county, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale (BBW), is back.

It is happening across three floors at the Tropicana Gardens Mall in Kota Damansara, Selangor.

They are open daily from 10am to midnight until 23 December.

With the goal of making a new generation of readers, the co-founders of the Big Bad Wolf, Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng, stated that the reason for choosing these dates was to cultivate the habit of buying books as gifts for family and friends, in light of the holiday season.

Pic Credit: Big Bad Wolf

Tropicana Gardens Mall

This time around, there are some changes that have been made to the BBW book sale.

We’re so excited to show Malaysian readers how we’ve made the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale even badder this time around. We’ve made some exciting changes since our triumphant return last year, as we wanted to seize the opportunity to start afresh and give loyal fans a revamped, rejuvenated, and renewed Big Bad Wolf Book sale. Co-Founder, Andrew Yap

The main change is the choice of venue.

Traditionally, in Kuala Lumpur, BBW was held at the Mines Convention Centre. However, this time around, for the first time, they have opted for a shopping mall.

It occupies the whole end of the mall’s west walk section and is around 100,000 square feet spread over three levels.

The reason behind this is to ensure that more people can access the book sale. There are many ways to get there besides driving, as there is a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station right outside (Surian). In fact, visitors can walk straight to the second floor of the book sale from the MRT station walkway.

This also solves the parking woes faced by visitors previously.

Furthermore, with the mall space that was given to the book sale, the set-up gives more of a shopping experience.

Pic Credit: Big Bad Wolf

Choice of Books

As usual, the BBW book sale did not disappoint in the choices of books and their prices. This year, there are more than 2 million books available for visitors to choose from.

The books seem to be categorised in a more organised manner. For instance, on the first floor, there is the non-fiction section, books for children, and the best sellers for both non-fiction and fiction.

Pic Credit: Keran Raj/TRP

The second floor is dedicated to fiction, and a special place has been dedicated for local Malay publishers. There are 50 local Malay publishers that have collaborated with BBW.

Pic Credit: Keran Raj/TRP

The third floor is dedicated to graphic novels aka comics. There are more than 2,000 comics available for comic buffs. This is triple the amount of what was featured before.

Pic Credit: Keran Raj/TRP

There are also books for movie buffs, photography enthusiasts, sports fans and more.

With a huge selection of books across every imaginable genre and at unbeatable prices, this edition of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is the perfect Christmas and festive season shopping spectacular. Whether you are looking to treat yourself or your loved ones, there is sure to be a book or two (or many more than that) that will tick all the right boxes Co-Founder Jacquline Nq

So what are you waiting for? Head over to Tropicana Gardens Mall, the Wolf is waiting.

