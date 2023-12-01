Time For A Rev-howl-ution: Big Bad Wolf Books Reinvents World’s Biggest Book Sale

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The World’s Biggest Book Sale is back in action! Avid readers will rejoice knowing that Big Bad Wolf Books is bringing back their Big Bad Wolf Book Sale to Kuala Lumpur just in time for the holidays.

Malaysia’s favourite wolf brings along a surprise this time around as bookworms can find the biggest, baddest book sale at Tropicana Gardens Mall this year — a brand new location which features a modern and enhanced shopping experience, as well as better MRT accessibility for readers based in both Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur.

This will be the first time the Book Sale takes place in a shopping mall, spanning around 100,000 sqft over 3 floors and taking over the entire end of the west walk area of the mall.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale takes place from 7 to 23 December 2023 from 10am to midnight daily — as it continues its mission to build a new generation of readers!

As Big Bad Wolf’s mission is to make books far more accessible and affordable to everyone, expect to find close to two million books of every genre, style, and tone available at the Sale. There’s a title for everyone, whether your preference is towards spine-chilling horror novels, whimsical journeys in a fantasy series, heart-fluttering romances, or even practical worldly non-fiction insights.

Adding a dash of local flair, the Book Sale will also feature offerings from more than 50 local publishers, as it looks to convert even more non–readers into passionate page-turners, and in the end, “Change the World One Book at a Time”.

Part of Big Bad Wolf’s transformation includes what they’re calling the “Book Revolution”. In an effort to rebel against the formidable duo of rising book prices and shrinking bookstores — all the while continuing to be strong advocates of reading habits and increased English literacy — they aim to provide unbeatable discounts from 50% up to as much as 90%, with books going for as low as RM9.90.

With the increasing prominence of all things comic books, the Book Sale will also feature over 2,000 graphic novel titles — more than triple the amount featured in previous editions — reaching out to book lovers of all types and ages.

Books will not be the only attraction. For movie buffs, Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) will be hosting a Movie Corner with exclusive film-related merchandise; those with a sweet tooth can find lots of goodies from the ongoing Candyland Carnival; and caffeine fiends can get their fix at the Laiyan Land Rover Coffee Truck.

With the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Kuala Lumpur 2023, there truly is something for everyone.

