Netizens Upset Over “Ritual” Marketing Tactic For Horror Movie Sijjin

There are various factors that make a movie successful at the box office. While a good story plot is essential, filmmakers need to also consider other aspects to attract audiences and boost revenues.

A good marketing strategy is one of the various aspects. That said, the strategy can work as a double-edged sword if not done properly. Take this recent promotion for an upcoming horror movie for instance.

As seen in the TikTok clip, a group of scare actors is gathered at the GSC outlet in Tropicana Gardens Mall, dressed in their prayer garments (telekung).

They are believed to be in a ritual as they were heard chanting while rocking side to side in front of a “dead” body.

It is certainly clear that this was a part of the promotional tactic for the upcoming horror movie, Sijjin.

However, many netizens online found this to be in poor taste as they felt it disrespected their Islamic beliefs.

One user wrote, “If this is for film promotion.. Parohhh. This is ruining our religion’s reputation.”

Another user pleaded for the movie company to not resort to using the ‘telekung’ as a horror accessory.

Others noted how this may bring shame to the religion, fearing how this may reflect on non-believers.

What is the movie about?

The upcoming horror film is said to revolve around the protagonist Irma, who falls in love with her cousin, Galang.

Despite him being married and with kids, Irma desperately wants to be his soulmate. As such, she goes to see a shaman to put a curse on Galang’s wife.

Upon doing so, terror begins to ensue, causing mystical disturbances, possession, and death in Galang’s house. But little does Irma know, the curse is also targeted at her.

The film is an adaptation of a popular Turkish film, Siccin.

Catch the trailer of the upcoming horror flick here.

