Enjoy A Music-Filled Weekend In The Klang Valley From 8 to 10 December

This weekend is filled with arts, music, and lots of laughter. And of course, there’s always more shopping to do!

Friday, 8 December

Talitha’s Secret Rendezvous | The Background, Rex KL | 8.30pm until late | Free entry

Singer Talitha Tan is holding her yearly birthday show and invites fans to laugh, cry, and sing their hearts out with her.

The Good Room 9 ft. liesl-mae | WWCoffee.co | 9pm-11pm | Ticketed event

Singer liesl-mae is taking the stage at The Good Room Vol. 9 this Friday night. Kickstart your weekend with a good cup of coffee in hand while listening to great music. If you turn up in your Converse gear, you can get 10% off on coffee!

Friday Night Laughs | Lingkar PJ | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Enjoy a magical night of comedy featuring our comedians such as Dr Jason Leong, Riezman Radzlan, Munya, Brian Tan, Chok, King, Juliana Heng, and Vishnu. Expect to hear new and experimental jokes. There might be special guests making an appearance too.

Saturday, 9 December

Leather Book Cover Workshop | Kinokuniya KLCC | 11am-1pm, 3.30pm-5.30pm | RM240 nett

Kinokuniya and Yee Button is holding a leather book cover workshop. Materials and kits such as the European vegetable tanned leather will be provided. Remember to register your slot by contacting the Customer Service Counter, emailing cs_kbm@kinokuniya.co.jp, or calling 03-2164 8133 (ext. 160/161).

KL International Jazz & Arts Festival | KL Jazz & Arts Centre | 7pm onwards | RM125

From 9 to 10 December, the KL International Jazz & Arts Festival will feature four acts each night. Experience a great night of music from the best jazz musicians such as Rodin, James Ryan, Damon Brown, Andrew Dickeson, Maria Angela, Terrapoj Pitakul, Power Trio- VJ Thison, and Md Noor Hendrix. To get tickets, head over to www.kindablue.com.my/events or Whatsapp 012-5717759.

Malaysia World Oriental Dance Arts Festival 2023 | PJPAC | 10pm | Ticketed event

Oriental Dance Arts Association of Kuching (ODAAK) aims to spread awareness of oriental dance through this dance festival this weekend. From 9 to 10 December, the audience gets to marvel at the beautiful dance culture. Remember to get your tickets at pjpac.com.my

Sunday, 10 December

Batik On Lah! | Meet at MRT Ampang Park | 11am | Free public event

Put on your best or favourite batik outfit and fashionably strut around the city together with like-minded individuals this Sunday. The “flashmob” celebrates Malaysia’s unique batik culture in conjunction with the Ini Kraf Malaysia campaign. There’ll be interesting activities such as a photo contest where you can stand a chance to win vouchers worth RM1,100 from The Batik Boutique.

Identity Crisis Music Festival | GoDown KL | 3.30pm, 7.30pm | Ticketed event

Identity Crisis Music Festival is a triple-bill event featuring Ensemble Virama, Nisa Addina & Fwens, and Wicked Music People. The performances promise to be diverse, ranging from chamber music to reimagining works by Japanese musicians, YOASOBI and Ryuichi Sakamoto. There’s also a workshop at 10am curated by The Rondo Production and led by renowned table artist Prakash Kandasamy.

A Christmas Craft Festival | If Only, Regal House | 9am to 5pm | Free entry

Leading Southeast Asian fashion platform Dia Guild and If Only restaurant are holding a Christmas pop-up store titled “A Christmas Craft Festival” until 16 December. The event celebrates various forms of craftsmanship, across artisanal fashion and music, and features retail, workshops, and an open mic.

