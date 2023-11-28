Assunta Hospital Teams Up With Fujifilm In Vital Cancer Awareness Campaign

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Assunta Hospital announced its collaboration with Fujifilm on a shared mission to raise cancer awareness and offer support through mammogram screenings.

This collaborative initiative, aligned with Pink October, will extend to 100 beneficiaries, commencing last month, by providing early detection and assistance to those affected by cancer.

Fujifilm Malaysia is sponsoring 100 women for 3D mammogram screenings at Assunta Hospital, available until the year’s end.

The beneficiaries encompass those identified under its charitable wing, Assunta Integrated Social Services (ASSISS).

The estimated value of this contribution is RM18,800.

In Malaysia, 48,639 new cases of cancer were diagnosed, with 39,530 registered cases of cancer-related mortality in 2020. This figure is projected to double by 2040. Early cancer screenings plays a pivotal role in enhancing survival rates, reducing the intensity of treatment, and improving overall quality of life. This partnership is a significant step towards our goal in providing accessible healthcare services to our community. We express our gratitude for Fujifilm’s invaluable support and eagerly anticipate making a positive impact on the lives of those we serve. Wilson Choo, CEO of Assunta Hospital

Present at the launch was Dr Darshininia Ballasingam, Head of Medical Services – ASSISS, Fujifilm Managing Director – Kensuke Aragane, Edmoon Gooi, General Manager for Medical Systems, and K.L. Chan, Deputy General Manager for Medical Systems.

Dr Darshinia underscored the importance of reaching out to underserved communities for mammogram screenings.

Access to healthcare resources can be limited in these communities, and early detection often proves instrumental in saving lives. By focusing on underserved communities, we can make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer, ensuring that every woman has the opportunity for potentially life-saving screenings. Together, we can make a difference and promote better health equity for all. Dr Darshininia Ballasingam

One of the campaign participants, N. Chandhara Moohiny, a 67-year-old housewife, lauded the collaborative effort. She promptly opted for screening upon learning about it through ASSISS.

She shared, “I have fibroids in both my breasts, and I experienced discomfort, especially while sleeping, as if I was being poked. Initially, I was troubled by the news, but I was relieved when the doctors confirmed it was not cancer. I could resume a normal life.”

Beside her was her younger sister, N. Mohalatchemy, 65, who had her own encounter with a small lump, the size of a peanut, discovered in her left breast. She expressed concern, saying, “I felt upset. I wanted to be screened because I remember experiencing pain in my chest.”

Both sisters are scheduled for a follow-up on treatment options.

Assunta Hospital, a stalwart healthcare service provider for over six decades in Petaling Jaya, is enthusiastic about the potential impact of this collaboration.

Founded in 1954 by a group of missionaries from the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary (FMM), Assunta Hospital has evolved into a 245-bed multidisciplinary facility specialising in cardiology, haematology, joint replacement surgery, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, paediatric surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, rheumatology, and respiratory.

Under ASSISS, patients with a combined family income of less than RM2,500 per month can access the integrated healthcare services at no cost.

These services encompasses consultation, treatment, surgery, primary medical monitoring, health promotion, geriatric care, education, wound care, end-of-life care, and emotional support. Since its inception, ASSISS has provided healing and comfort to thousands of impoverished patients, benefitting over 39,000 individuals to date.

Information on ASSISS is available at www.assunta.com.my/assiss and www.facebook.com/assiss.my.

Further inquiries can be made at +603 7931 3366 or assiss@assunta.com.my.

