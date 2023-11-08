Breast Cancer Survivor Traumatised by Sexual Harassment from ‘Ayahanda’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An individual holding the title of ‘Ayahanda’ is facing allegations of groping a female employee’s breasts and sexually assaulting her.

The man, aged in his 70s, stands accused of committing these disturbing acts against the victim, who is also a stage-four breast cancer survivor.

This incident occurred at his office in the vicinity of Petaling Jaya, Selangor, in May of this year.

‘Ayahanda’ Removed from Permas Association Post-Incident

Subsequently, the elderly man, who is also a member of the Pertubuhan Permuafakatan Majlis Ayahanda Malaysia (Permas), has been expelled from the association.

Permas President, Datuk Ismail Awang, confirmed that they met with the victim on 23 September.

“The suspect has been removed from his position within the association, and according to its constitution, he is required to provide a written response.

“However, he has not given any written response and only verbally denied the allegations of sexual harassment,” he said, as quoted by Harian Metro on 6 November.

Victim’s Prior Employment at Suspect’s Foreign Labour Supply Company

In earlier media reports, a female breast cancer survivor was reported to have been traumatised due to sexual harassment from her employer, who also goes by the title ‘Ayahanda.’

The victim, identified as Ana, shared that she had previous dealings with the elderly man when she worked at the suspect’s foreign labour supply company in 2021.

She had resigned due to her child’s health issues.

Ana, aged 49, filed a police report after the incident, as she felt her dignity had been violated.

She also encouraged her co-workers, who had allegedly experienced frequent sexual harassment from the elderly man, to file similar reports.

Reluctance Among Co-Workers to Report Incidents

However, Ana noted that most of her co-workers were hesitant to report the incidents.

They held the man in high regard as a ‘bapa-bapa’ and ‘datuk-datuk,’ with some even dismissing his actions as jest.

She acknowledged that she, too, initially had reservations about filing a report but, with the support of her friends and fellow association members, she gathered the courage to come forward.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid, confirmed that the suspect has been charged and awaits trial in court.

