Local Husband Divorces Wife For Going Through Breast Cancer Surgery

Support is essential for patients with breast cancer. Given how painful and intimidating the illness can be, support from loved ones is necessary for patients to overcome the illness.

Sadly, this was not the case for one local patient. The patient from Terengganu was divorced by her husband after opting for a mastectomy to treat her stage 4 breast cancer.

Freepik

According to her, he had wanted her to try traditional methods of treatment instead. But she opted for a mastectomy as she believed it would save her life, preventing the spread of her cancer.

“I was determined even though my husband didn’t allow it, but I went ahead with the surgery to remove one breast because life is more important,” said the 54-year-old.

She claimed that made her husband furious, leading him to file for divorce.

While it was devastating, she agreed to the divorce as she believed she was making the right choice for her health.

“Before the divorce, he (my husband) once said that people with breast cancer like me can only live for a year.

Freepik

“For me, death and marriage are the provisions of Allah SWT and after seven years of surgery I am still breathing as usual.”

That said, she did suffer the consequences of her husband’s decision to divorce. The separation caused her to have various diseases like depression, arthritis, and emotional stress.

But in hindsight, she is grateful to have agreed to the decision as she is the happiest she has ever been.

“Now I think I have escaped from “hell on earth” because I made a mistake in sharing life with people who are not good at appreciating,” she noted.

The cancer survivor now lives peacefully with her second child and is currently seeking alimony from her former husband.

