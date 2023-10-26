Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 27 To 29 October

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Don’t know what to do this weekend in the Klang Valley? No worries, we got you. 👀

Head over to art exhibits, pop-up markets, musical shows and more this weekend.

Note that some of these events only happen for a day or can last for a whole month so look at the dates carefully.

27, 28 & 29 October (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Here are events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

1. Lyfe! Concert at International Automodififed KL 2023 (Modified Car Show & Concert) @ MITEC (27 – 29 October / Friday – Sunday, 3 pm starts concert )

The fastest-growing car tuning and lifestyle show series is here in KL this weekend and they’re celebrating their nights with exhilarating concerts from our local performers!

International Automodified is one of the most prominent car show franchises in the region. It’s where automotive hobbyists/enthusiasts, automotive products manufacturers, dealers and automotive service providers converge and exchange the latest trends and technology in the automotive dress-up and tuning industry.

Entertaining the exhibition at night are some of our local performers, including 6ixth Sense, Iqbal M., Loko, DJ Talisa, and more!

Get your tickets for the event here or here. They cost RM27 each and this includes the concert too. For more info, visit here.

2. Fa-boo-lous Indulgence (Halloween Pop-up Market) @ The School & The Square, Jaya One (28 – 29 October / Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm)

Bring your friends, family and furry kids out on a weekend Halloween date at Bazaaresque’s curated Halloween pop-up market with over 60 vendors selling knick-knacks as well as food & drinks!

Some of the exciting Halloween activities there include a children’s carnival, Halloween face painting, Halloween live sketch, crystal candle decorating workshop, tarot card reading, FREE hairstyling, brow trimming, lash lifting and many more!

For more weekly markets, visit their Instagram here.

3. Spillstone Halloween Happenings (Halloween Fest) @ Spillstone Coffee, Pudu (27 – 31 October / Friday – Tuesday, 5 pm – 12 am)

Get ready for a spooktacular Halloween event at Spillstone Coffee!

It’s a night of eerie excitement with a range of thrilling activities, including free tarot readings, a costume contest, skull hunting, free door gifts and a chance to win a RM 1,000 voucher.

Whether you like spooky stuff or just want to have a good time, this event has something for everyone. Put on your favourite costume, bring your friends, and have a blast! Make sure to RSVP so they can make sure there’s enough candy and surprises for everyone. Don’t miss out on the Halloween fun!

Click here to find out more about the event.

4. Lokalwave Spooky Bazaar (Pop-up Event) @ Tiffin at the Yard, Sentul Depot (28 – 29 October / Saturday – Sunday, 12 pm – 10 pm)

Lokal Wave is a movement of clothing, art, music & food in Malaysia. They’re collaborating with Tiffin At The Yard for most of their events, a venue in Sentul Depot that sells magnificent food and organises various events.

This time around, they’re doing a Halloween-themed weekend market. Shop till you drop for curated thrift, arts & crafts, handmade accessories, local brands and many more.

They’re also inviting you to come in your best Halloween costume or cosplay outfit to stand a chance to win an interesting prize!

Visit here for more info.

5. Flea and Easy (Pop-Up Market) @ RexKL (28 – 29 October / Saturday & Sunday, 12 pm – 8 pm)

Calling all bargain hunters! Flea & Easy will be happening at REXKL on 28 & 29 October. This bi-monthly market is the perfect place to find unique and affordable items, from vintage clothing to handmade jewellery to home decor.

The market will be open from 12 pm to 8 pm, so come on down and explore! For more info, visit here.

6. Blablabla Market (Bundle Expo) @ The Curve, Mutiara Damansara (26 – 29 October / Thursday – Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm)

(Credit: @bundleexpo_ / Instagram)

Are y’all fans of thrifted and preloved items? Blablabla Market is a bundle event happening this weekend at The Curve. From shoes and hats to printed shirts to denim jeans, there’s a lot of shopping you gotta get to.

There will also be food, DJ performances, buskers, antique items, and much more. Let’s dive into the bundle together!

Entry to the expo is free. Click here for more info.

7. The Godown Artists Market (Art Market) @ The Godown KL (28 – 29 October / Saturday – Sunday, 12 am – 8 pm)

Head on to The Godown KL for their Godown Artists Market. There will be fun activities and an amazing variety of vendors for visitors to check out including fashion, home décor, art, crafts, and delicious food and drinks.

Besides having art exhibitions this weekend, they will also have a Gamelan Workshop for RM83 and a Sand-Art Candle Workshop starting from RM73.

For more updates on their monthly events, visit their Instagram here.

8. Just Jokes: Saturday Night Laughs (Comedy Show) @ Soul City Hub, PJ (28 October / Saturday, 8 pm, 10 pm)

Saturday Night Laughs is a weekly stand-up comedy night at Just Jokes where they feature a combination of new jokes and old jokes. Some of the comics are Just Jokes’ regulars which are Zul, Shaq, Bella, Mahyar, Riezman Radzlan and many more special guests.

This time around, they’ll be having two shows instead of one. You can choose either of them or come to both as different shows have different performers. Show up in your best Halloween costumes too to have a great time, in style!

Visit here for the tickets. They are priced at RM45.

Follow their Instagram to learn more about their weekly shows.

9. KL Comedy Club Presents Hindra Bose (Comedy Show) @ KL Comedy Club (27 & 28 October / Friday & Saturday, 8.30 pm)

Indulge in an unforgettable cultural extravaganza, as Hindra Bose takes the stage with his quick wit, impeccable timing, and a dash of good-natured mischief. He’ll take you on a hilarious journey through the amusing quirks of everyday life to the hilarious encounters in a multicultural society.

Fluent in at least 5 languages, Bose is known for his witty observations of everyday life. His ability to find humour in the mundane has made him a favourite among audiences across Malaysia.

Get the tickets here while you still can. They are priced at RM50 each.

10. Glow On (Weekend Market) @ Central Market (26 – 29 Oct / Thursday – Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm)

The “Glow On” event at Pasar Seni is all about having a blast with neon lights.

You can enjoy activities like Glowtastic Sketch, Groovy Chairs, Glow Ninja, Neon XO Showdown, Neon Makeover, Glow On and Party, Glow Silent Pound Light Saber Tournament, Dance Competition, and more.

It’s a lively party where you have fun with your friends and families alike!

Follow Central Market’s Instagram for more weekly events.

11. Short and Sweet Theatre Malaysia (Arts Competition) @ Pentas 2, KLPAC (27 – 29 October / Friday – Sunday, 8 pm)

As one of Malaysia’s longest-running multi-genre festivals, SHORT+SWEET Malaysia 2023 is premiering over 90 new works in six different genres – Film, Stand-Up Comedy, Song, Musical, Theatre and Dance by a wide range of Malaysian artistes and arts groups.

On the last week of the festival, which is this weekend, they’re going to be showcasing over 11 short theatres with each having to perform for only 10 minutes! You can also come and vote for your favourite group and stay for the gala night (29 October) if you want to.

Get the tickets here. They cost RM38 each (not including Gala Night). For more info, visit their Instagram.

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

Anuar Zain: AZ40 – Concert (28 October @ Malawati Indoor Stadium)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Konsert Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota – Concert (28 October @ Spice Arena, Penang)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Disney Princess The Concert (31 October & 1 November @Plenary Hall KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Rizky Fabian: Berona Day – Concert (3 November @ Axiata Arena KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Khai Bahar – Concert (11 November @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Fred Perry Night Tales: Jiaspace – Live Gig (11 November @ Jiospace)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Junho The Moment – Fanmeet Tour (18 November @ Mega Star Arena, Sungei Wang Plaza)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Konsert Patah Hati 2.0 – Concert (23 November @ Zepp KL) [Line Up: Bunkface, Neeta, Naim Daniel, Ismail Izzani, etc]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. D4vd: Petals to Thorns – Concert (29 November @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Pandemonium Joji – Concert (30 November @ Merdeka Hall, WTC KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Peakstorm Festival: The Return of an Era – Concert (2 – 3 December @ Gembox, Nilai) [Line up: Martin Garrix, Jonas Blue, Wukong, Ms Puiyi]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Meet Uncle Hussain (2 December @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. James Arthur – Concert (3 December @ Zepp KL)

More info here.

More info here. One OK Rock – Concert (15 December @ Axiata Arena)

More details here.

More details here. Rock The World – Concert (16 December @ Kl Base) [Line Up: Meet Uncle Hussain, etc]

More info here.

More info here. Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny – Comedy Show (14 January @ Plenary Hall KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Ed Sheeran + – = ÷ x Tour – Concert (24 February @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Rod Stewart: Live in Concert, One Last Time (4 March @ Axiata Arena)

Get tickets here.

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to editorial@therakyatpost.com with the subject “Weekly Listicle Suggestion”.

