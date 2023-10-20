Ed Sheeran To Perform In Malaysia Next Year With Calum Scott As Guest

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Not a scam! This is for real, Ed Sheeran has included MALAYSIA as part of his “Mathematics Tour” or +–=÷× Tour.

The singer will be performing at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on 24 February, 2024.

Earlier this year, scammers fooled Malaysians with social posts on an Ed Sheeran concert using a fake website but it was quickly debunked.

This time around however, PR Worldwide in an Instagram post confirmed that Sheeran will be returning to Malaysia for a concert next year. He will not be alone as Sheeran will be joined by guest performer Calum Scott.

“The wait since 2019 is over! Ed Sheeran is finally returning to Malaysia, to bring fans a perfect night you will never forget,” PR Worldwide said.

Sheeran is no stranger to Malaysia with his last performance here in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

PR Worldwide reminded fans that tickets for the concert are only valid from GoLive Asia, the authorised vendor.

There will be a UOB cardmembers presale on 25 October from 10am.

General ticket sales will open from 12pm on 27 October onwards.

However, seating map and ticket prices are not yet available based on our checks.

Apart from Kuala Lumpur, Sheeran will also be hitting Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and India from 27 January to 16 March 2024.

For more information, check out the concert’s official website here.

