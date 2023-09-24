Sipping For A Cause: Negroni Week 2023 Raises Funds For Slow Food

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Negroni Week 2023 has arrived in Malaysia, bringing events and collaborations with bars, restaurants, and retailers to raise funds for Slow Food, a global charity organization that promotes fair and sustainable food distribution and development.

Launched in 2013 by Campari and the drinks media Imbibe, Negroni Week is a global celebration every September.

During the event, participating bars worldwide donate a portion of their proceeds from each Negroni sold to a local charity.

This year, over 65 bars in Malaysia will participate in the event.

The opening party was held at Cielo KL in Kuala Lumpur, followed by exciting limited events, including a Negroni cocktail competition, a Negroni workshop, and other activities.

Additionally, from now until 30 September, Intercontinental Hotel KL’s restaurants will feature Campari-infused dishes, such as smoked duck and taro dumplings with Campari orange sauce at the Chinese restaurant and yuzu Campari jelly at the Japanese restaurant.

During Negroni Week, participating bars will feature a variation of the classic Negroni cocktail and donate some of their proceeds to Slow Food.

Malaysia’s participating bars include Bar Trigona, Three X Co, Penrose, Rhu Bar at Four Seasons Langkawi, Jann at Four Point Chinatown, Bentley’s at Intercontinental KL, and many more.

An adventurous patron attempting to craft a Negroni cocktail at Remedy Cocktail Bar in Petaling Jaya. (Pix: Petaling Jaya)

Make a Negroni cocktail at home

If you prefer to enjoy a Negroni at home, you can opt for Campari Negroni Ready to Enjoy (RTE).

Add ice and an orange peel to your glass, and you can enjoy the classic bitter taste of Negroni.

The soul of Negroni is Campari, an Italian liqueur made from various herbs and fruits, including bitter orange and cascarilla.

The drink has a bright red colour and a bitter taste.

Negroni variations can be made in many ways, such as this version that uses sparkling wine instead of gin, adding extra bubbles and grape aroma to the cocktail.

Negroni is made with only three ingredients: gin, Campari, and vermouth.

It has a sweet taste with a hint of bitterness and is a cocktail that becomes more flavourful with each sip.

