Raise Your Spirits At Omni Bar, Kuala Lumpur’s Newest Whisky Haven

Kuala Lumpur’s bar scene has a new addition with the opening of Omni Bar.

The whisky and cigar bar, founded by JB and the renowned Wholly Spirits team, is dedicated to providing a haven for whisky enthusiasts while still being accessible to those new to the spirit.

Located in Hartamas, Omni Bar boasts an unparalleled collection of over 400 rare whiskies, making it a dream come true for whisky connoisseurs seeking unique and exclusive drams.

The extensive whisky menu features well over a hundred bottles available by dram, from elusive single malts to exquisite blends. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

In addition to its impressive whisky offerings, Omni Bar supplies high-quality cigars, adding a touch of luxury to the experience.

The bar also features two private rooms with en-suite bathrooms for guests who require absolute privacy.

The selections at Omni are a true delight for the senses and a testament to the skill and dedication of the master distillers who created them. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Classic cocktails are also available and executed precisely, with the signature offering of cocktails being 5 distinct variations of whiskey sours made from a house blend of varied American whiskies.

The team at Omni Bar is passionate about whisky.

They welcome guests with open arms, ensuring a non-intimidating and enriching experience for everyone, from the seasoned connoisseur to the enthusiast.

Omni’s bar staff are more than just skilled mixologists; they are true hospitality ambassadors. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

JB, the founder of Omni Bar, said that stepping into the bar is like embarking on an extraordinary journey through the world of whisky.

We have curated an exceptional selection that caters to both seasoned connoisseurs and those eager to experience whisky like never before. Omni Bar founder JB on the bar’s great selection of whisky for both experts and beginners.

Omni Bar is now open and ready to welcome guests with an unparalleled whisky and cigar experience in Kuala Lumpur.

Appreciating fine whisky is not just about the taste but the journey. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

