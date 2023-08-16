Here’s Why Your Passport Must Be Valid At Least 6 Months Before Travelling

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A woman known as Azura shared a heartbreaking story when the cruise trip she planned for her family did not pan out the way she thought it would.

Azura and her excited family were about to board the cruise ship but they were turned away at the immigration because their passports were about to expire in less than six months. Only her eldest son’s passport was valid for travel.

She claimed she didn’t know that passports should be renewed at least 6 months before the expiry date, saying she rarely travelled abroad because she’s afraid of flying in a plane.

She allegedly booked her family’s trip through an agent and said the agent should have reminded customers about the passport validity period.

Azura hoped that she would be refunded or given a replacement trip.

#worldcruise #resortworldcruise #cruisemalaysia ♬ original sound – AZURAWW | FOUNDER AJNAA @azuraww_ I anxiety naik flight. Takut naik flight. Dah dapat chances nak kapal laut rasa seronok sgt. Dgn anak2 plak tu. I mmg dah plan this special for them. Tapi Allah tak izinkan. Yang dapat naik anak sulong i seorang. Kami berempat (saya, suami. Aishah dan amir) x dapat naik. Try call the pic tak angkat2. Cuma saya berharap duit saya dapat refund untuk saya naik cruise lain atau trip yg lain at least. #cruise

The “6-month rule” is written on your passport

While Azura’s story was pitiful, some netizens pointed out that the responsibility didn’t fully fall on the travel agents.

This is because the “6-month rule” is clearly stated and printed on the back of the passport.

The passport must be valid for at least 6 months before the holder performs any journey abroad. Note 3 on the back of the passport

A sample of the back of a Malaysian passport. Image: PaperToTravel

Why should your passport be valid for 6 months even if you stay abroad lesser than that?

Your passport needs to be valid for six months to prevent you from overstaying in a foreign country. In short, it’s a safety measure in case of emergencies.

If your passport expires during your travel, you cannot return home and have to apply for an emergency travel document which can feel tedious on a holiday.

Some countries require your passport to have three-month validity or have other imposed criteria for travellers. To prevent any disappointment, it’s always important to double-check before your travel day.

What happens if your passport expires abroad or during travel?

If your passport expires while you’re travelling abroad, you need to contact the embassy or consulate and apply for an emergency travel document.

READ MORE: Nak Travel Tapi Baru Sedar Pasport ‘Expired’? Ini Apa Yang Anda Perlu Lakukan

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.