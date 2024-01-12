Global Passport Power Shift: Malaysia Ranks 12th In 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The latest 2024 Henley Passport Index has revealed a six-nation tie for the world’s most powerful passport in significantly reshuffling global travel freedom.

For the first time, European Union member states France, Germany, Italy, and Spain have ascended to the top of the rankings, sharing the lead with Asian powerhouses Japan and Singapore.

Citizens from these countries now enjoy the privilege of entering 194 out of 227 possible destinations without prior visa arrangements, marking the highest level of travel freedom recorded by Henley & Partners since the index’s inception 19 years ago.

Close behind the leaders, Finland, Sweden, and South Korea hold the second position with access to 193 destinations.

The third spot is shared by Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands, each offering their passport holders easy entry to 192 places worldwide.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has made an impressive showing at 12th place and second best in South East Asia, offering its nationals visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 182 destinations globally.

Thailand's passport ranking on the Henley Passport Index increased to the 63rd position in 2024 from the 68th position in 2023, with 82 visa-free destinations.



The rankings for ASEAN countries are as follows:



– Singapore / 1st / 194 destinations

– Malaysia / 12th / 182… pic.twitter.com/ZhNZpNQpQp — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) January 12, 2024

Unleashing Global Mobility: The Power of a Strong Passport

The Henley Passport Index, a standard benchmarking tool for global travel freedom and a reflection of the ease of global mobility, draws on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to rank the world’s passports.

In a notable climb within the index, the United Arab Emirates has emerged as the fastest riser over the past decade.

The Gulf nation has added 106 destinations to its accessible list since 2014, soaring from 55th to 11th place in just ten years.

Conversely, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the index, with its passport holders able to access only 28 destinations without advanced visa arrangements.

The widening gap in travel freedom points to an increasing disparity in global mobility, highlighting the benefits and restrictions that come with each nation’s passport.

The Evolving Landscape of Travel Freedom and Limitations

A powerful passport provides its holders with the benefit of easier global travel.

It allows passport holders to enter more countries without the need for a visa or the option of obtaining a visa on arrival.

This means that individuals with powerful passports have greater freedom of movement and can explore more destinations without the administrative burden of obtaining visas in advance.

Additionally, it can facilitate international business, tourism, and cultural exchange and provide opportunities for work, study, and collaboration across borders.

Passport-Free Travel Between Malaysia And Singapore Under Considerationhttps://t.co/IThHa41rlf — Tech TRP (@tech_trp) January 12, 2024

Malaysian passport holders can visit 142 countries without a visa and have access to 34 e-visas or 21 visas on arrival.

The Malaysian government has a policy that prohibits using Malaysian passports for travel to Israel, except for Christian pilgrims.

This policy results from political and diplomatic considerations related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As a result, Malaysian citizens are generally not allowed to travel to Israel using their Malaysian passports.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.