[Watch] Comedian Douglas Lim Finds Containers Enough To “Tapao The Whole Universe” In His Kitchen

It is a Malaysian fact that our mothers and grandmothers love to collect Tupperwares. Even if it’s just normal plastic containers, these are still referred to as Tupperwares.

But have you wondered how many of these containers are hidden in your kitchen cabinet?

Well, Douglas Lim, the actor and comedian, recently discovered he had enough to “pack the whole universe” when he decided to clean out his kitchen cabinet.

Lim shared in a clip the stacks of containers he unearthed.

You’re not alone, bro. Safe to say most Malaysian households have enough containers to pack the whole universe, and Asgard.

Don’t believe us? Spend this weekend going through your kitchen cabinets.

In a day and age where people are concerned with Adware and Spyware, what’s my problem? TUPPERWARE. Douglas Lim

I'm sorry mama (aka THE WIFE) I never meant to hurt you. I never meant to make you cry but tonight, I'm cleaning out my cabinet! Ha ha ha. Who else has this problem?

.#douglaslim #lawakbodoh #container #springcleaning #hoarder pic.twitter.com/fvFJ76GHig — Douglas Lim (@thedouglaslim) July 13, 2023

Lee Chong Wei – bekas juara. KJ – bekas menteri. Douglas Lim? Bekas-bekas. Douglas Lim

Many netizens who watched the video laughed their hearts out and shared their own experiences in this matter.

I have this probs for yrs. Believe it starts wt delusion that I need many different sizes + piling up free gifts. Easy to just drop at recycle bins in GKV but outside city, I just leave it outside in clean box, hopefully adik2 kutip sampah bawa balik pakai / kasi sedara mara. — Entahla.. (@Firdhous_) July 13, 2023

He got me at "bekas bekas" 🤣



I also have the same problem. (I believe most of woman especially mak mak did) so what did I do? Bila cabinet penuh dgn all size tupperware, I akan start masak byk & pack it & give out foods to anyone close. Later they return back, I repeat again 😝 — ❄️ (@wileyyyx) July 13, 2023

Tupperware is meant Life for them. Dont ever mess tupperware with mom/wife — Bang Mawas 🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@bangmawas) July 13, 2023

Someone sleeping in the storeroom tonight.. — Nickster (@telur1) July 13, 2023

All being said, never ever fight over Tupperware with the ladies in your house unless you want to end up in the cabinet next to the Tupperwares.

Still, if you wish to try, then all the best to you.

