TRP
Now Reading
[Watch] Comedian Douglas Lim Finds Containers Enough To “Tapao The Whole Universe” In His Kitchen
TRP
TRP

[Watch] Comedian Douglas Lim Finds Containers Enough To “Tapao The Whole Universe” In His Kitchen

He found these containers during a cleaning session in his home.

by
July 13, 2023

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

It is a Malaysian fact that our mothers and grandmothers love to collect Tupperwares. Even if it’s just normal plastic containers, these are still referred to as Tupperwares.

But have you wondered how many of these containers are hidden in your kitchen cabinet?

Well, Douglas Lim, the actor and comedian, recently discovered he had enough to “pack the whole universe” when he decided to clean out his kitchen cabinet.

Lim shared in a clip the stacks of containers he unearthed.

You’re not alone, bro. Safe to say most Malaysian households have enough containers to pack the whole universe, and Asgard.

Don’t believe us? Spend this weekend going through your kitchen cabinets.

In a day and age where people are concerned with Adware and Spyware, what’s my problem? TUPPERWARE.

Douglas Lim

Lee Chong Wei – bekas juara. KJ – bekas menteri. Douglas Lim? Bekas-bekas.

Douglas Lim

Many netizens who watched the video laughed their hearts out and shared their own experiences in this matter.

All being said, never ever fight over Tupperware with the ladies in your house unless you want to end up in the cabinet next to the Tupperwares.

Still, if you wish to try, then all the best to you.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd