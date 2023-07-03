Stung By A Jellyfish? Here’s What You Should Do

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, a Twitter user (@fakhrifadzli) shared a post about him being stung by a jellyfish while swimming in Kuantan.

He wanted to warn netizens to be careful at beaches in Kuantan now as it is jellyfish season.

Upon being stung by a jellyfish, he advised to identify the characteristic of the jellyfish if possible. This is because there are many types of jellyfish, with different levels of toxicity.

After that, he urged those who were stung to seek immediate help at their nearest clinics or hospitals.

While he was bathing, he said that his skin suddenly felt as if it was burning. The doctor suspected that it was a jellyfish attack and prescribed him treatments.

Hati-hati bila mandi laut.



Sekarang musim obor-obor.



Kalau kena sengat, cuba kenal pasti ciri-ciri obor-obor tu.



Sebab ada jenis yang tinggi racun dan kurang.



Lepas tu terus pergi klinik atau hospital berdekatan.



Tadi saya kena sengat masa mandi. Pedih macam terbakar.… pic.twitter.com/FsDRXGz0rM — Fakhri (@fakhrifadzli) July 2, 2023

Don’t touch the blue jellyfish – DOF Pahang

Just last month, the Pahang Department of Fisheries (DOF) warned people against touching live or dead blue jellyfish because they are venomous.

This came to light after the Kuantan’s Civil Defence Forces (APM) posted a report saying Surf Lifeguards found a few washed-up blue jellyfish among the beaches of Teluk Cempedak, Batu Hitam and Cherating.

According to them, in Malaysia, there are three common species of venomous jellyfish which are Box Jellyfish (Chiropsalmus Quadrumanous), Lion’s Mane Jellyfish (Cyanea Capillata) and Portuguese Man of War (Physalia Physalis). The most common one is unfortunately the Box Jellyfish.

Box Jellyfish (left), Portuguese Man O War (middle) and Lion’s Mane Jellyfish (right).

(Credit: Rickard Zerpe, Terry Ross, Derek Keats/ Flickr)

The DOF and APM Pahang warned citizens to be extra careful while bathing in the waters. Always be mindful of the signage or warning from the Surf Lifeguard there.

If you’re stung by a jellyfish, they recommend you call 999 or 09-5171991 directly for 24-hour assistance.

Things you should do if you’re stung by a jellyfish

Jellyfish stings can be fatal if not treated immediately. Adults may withstand the pain better but the venom could pose more threats to little kids.

Last year, it was reported that a French 5-year-old died after being stung by a jellyfish in Pulau Pangkor.

Hence, the public should always take necessary precautions and be aware of the signage put on beaches.

According to a study conducted in 2021, most jellyfish cases tend to fall in the months of February, November and December between 5 pm to 7 pm. They occur at the seashore rather than the beach as they drift along the current onto the shores.

Here’s what you are recommended to do if you’re stung by a jellyfish:

If you’re in the water, swim to the shore quickly as the stings may cause paralysis. Remove the tentacles stuck to the body of the victim with another object. Pour seawater or vinegar (most recommended) onto the wound to prevent more envenomation. Do not touch the wound as this will increase the production of more venom. Do not wash the wound with urine, alcohol, ethanol, ammonia, sand or even FRESHWATER as it’ll aggravate the sting. Rush the victim to the nearest clinic or hospital for further treatment.

Usually, most victims would develop persistent pain over the sting area, generalised rashes, back pain, restlessness, headache and profuse sweating. So if you have weird painful rashes, be sure to go to the nearest hospital to check it out.

Stay safe around beaches everyone.

