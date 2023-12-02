Kuantan Takes The Lead In Malaysia’s English Proficiency

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kuantan, the capital city of Pahang, has recently made headlines for its impressive English proficiency.

According to the 2023 EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI), Kuantan has been recognized as the top city in Malaysia for English proficiency, achieving a remarkable score of 603.

This index evaluates the English language skills of non-native English speakers in various countries and regions.

Kuantan’s outstanding performance highlights the city’s commitment to language education and its residents’ dedication to mastering English.

Hopefully, it will inspire other cities and regions to prioritize language education and strive for excellence in English proficiency.

A Testament to the Power of Language Education

The EF EPI is an annual ranking based on test scores from the EF Standard English Test (EF SET), widely used for large-scale testing by schools, companies, and governments worldwide.

The index provides valuable insights into the English proficiency levels of different regions and serves as a benchmark for language education initiatives.

Kuantan’s success highlights the importance of prioritizing language education and the potential benefits it can bring to individuals and communities.

It is worth noting that Malaysia, as a whole, also demonstrated its proficiency in the English language by ranking third in Asia in the 2023 EF EPI.

This achievement further emphasizes the country’s commitment to language education and its recognition of the importance of English proficiency in a globalized world.

A Culinary Wonderland and Cultural Oasis for Foodies and Explorers

Kuantan is known for its vibrant food scene and cultural attractions.

While salted fish and curry mee are especially popular, Kuantan offers culinary delights catering to every foodie’s palate.

One must-visit spot in Kuantan is Hai Peng Kopitiam, a renowned coffee house from Kemaman, Terengganu.

They are famous for their Hainanese coffee, which can be enjoyed hot or iced.

In addition to its culinary offerings, Kuantan also boasts various attractions and activities for visitors.

The city is home to Tower 188, a prominent riverfront attraction that opened in 2022.

Kuantan also features impressive mural art, garnered attention for its creativity and beauty.

Kuantan has recently gained attention from anime enthusiasts due to its unexpected mention in the latest episode of the famous Japanese anime series “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

This reference to the globally celebrated show has sparked excitement and mixed emotions among fans, creating a buzz of anticipation and nostalgia.

