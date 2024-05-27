Celebrate Jazz Music And Culture At The Royal Selangor Jazz Festival This June

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Immerse yourself in jazz music and its culture at the Royal Selangor Visitor Centre this 14 July from 10am to 10pm.

With early bird tickets going for RM120 per person, you’ll groove to 17 performers across four stages, featuring Tay Cher Siang, Janet Lee, Junji Delfino, David Gomes, The Frankie Sixes, FAZZ, WVC Malaysian Jazz Ensemble and many more.

Tay Cher Siang

Cher Siang is a prominent jazz pianist, composer, arranger, and producer from

Southeast Asia. Trained initially in classical music, he transitioned to jazz during his

teenage years. Tay honed his skills under renowned teachers in the United States before returning to Malaysia. He is actively involved in jazz education at various universities, conducts master classes, and operates a private studio.

Janet Lee

Janet specialises in vintage music, regularly performing great songs from the 1920s to the 1960s. Her unique musicality, vocals and flair for languages allow her to perform a diverse range of musical genres from Broadway Show Tunes to Operatic Arias, and even Bossa Nova and Shanghai Jazz.

The Frankie Sixes

Led by Malaysia’s incredible veteran and award winning singer-songwriter Reza Salleh, this swing jazz band also counts Ee Jeng on keys and Che Wan on double bass.

WVC Malaysian Jazz Ensemble

Formed in 2006, WVC is one of Southeast Asia’s leading contemporary jazz bands. The ensemble features multiple influences, featuring Tay Cher Siang (piano), AJ

Popshuvit (bass), and Adriel Wong (drums).

The Shang Sisters

Asia’s leading Chinese female jazz trio with a penchant for Nanyang Jazz. The trio

comprises celebrated songstresses, Janet Lee, Winnie Ho, and Mian Tan.

FAZZ

An independent band which blends theatrical comedy, vaudeville, lues, cabaret, rock & roll, jazz, with a persona on stage–calling it Musical Pop. The band has performed

internationally, including in Tokyo, Osaka, Kobe, and Kyoto.

Junji Delfino

A gifted songwriter, singer, lyricist and composer, Junji is a renowned figure within

the Malaysian jazz and performing arts communities. She has earned both critical

acclaim and widespread popularity with her distinct sound and unique style.

David Gomes

Acclaimed pianist, vocalist, composer and music producer, David Gomes is one of

Malaysia’s leading jazz musicians. His unique approach to sound and music has been appreciated by music aficionados and industry professionals both at home and abroad.

The Jazz Festival will also include the following performers in the lineup: Az Samad, Jo Quintet, BonaHop, Jiu Shi Yi (JSY), Tan Jin Weng, Kirana Kay, Rizal Tony, Po Ann and the UiTM Ensemble.

Dive deeper into the jazz culture with an array of enticing and exciting activities, where visitors can experience the essence of jazz in its purest form.

The day promises an electrifying atmosphere where creativity and collaboration come together.

Witness the magic of musical improvisation by engaging in lively jam sessions with other festival-goers.

For those craving a bit of cinematic indulgence, the jazz film screenings promise

to whisk you away on a visual journey through the rich history and vibrant culture of jazz.

There will also be delectable food and beverage offerings from local food trucks serving up a culinary symphony, ensuring your taste buds are as satisfied.

With quizzes, rare vinyl record booths, special offers, and much more to be announced, the Royal Selangor Jazz Festival is an immersive experience that celebrates the essence of jazz in all its glory.

Tickets are on sale here at the following prices:

Early bird: RM120 per person (until 31 May 2024 only)

Normal Price: RM150 per person

Children under 12 years old: RM30 per child

For more information, click here or visit their Instagram.

Alternatively, you may call 03-4145 6122 or e-mail your enquiries to visitorcentre@royalselangor.com.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.