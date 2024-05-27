Get Rid Of Your Used Cooking Oil With Arus Oil

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Arus Oil has opened its innovative used cooking oil Drop-Off Center.

Where?

No. 30, Jalan Industri USJ 1/4, Taman Perindustrian USJ 1, 47600 Subang Jaya, Selangor.

What is it?

This facility represents a significant step forward in environmental stewardship

by providing the community with a convenient and eco-friendly solution to dispose of used cooking oil (UCO).

Why?

The Arus Oil Drop-Off Center is designed to address the pressing need for proper disposal of UCO by offering a dedicated space for individuals and businesses to dispose of their UCO safely, preventing it from entering waterways and causing harm to the environment and health.

Not only does the centre help you get rid of your UCO safely, you can also get a candle jar refill service while reducing waste by Lit & Lull.

Drop-off location is convenient, their processing and recycling facility is efficient and helps minimise environment impact.

They also provide educational resources and guidance on sustainable living practices and collaborative partnerships with local businesses and community

organisations.

We are thrilled to unveil the Arus Oil Drop-Off Center and provide our

community with a convenient and responsible solution for used cooking oil disposal. This facility represents our ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and our dedication to serving the needs of our customers. Syazwan Majid, CEO of Arus Oil

Need more info?

Visit their website or call +6013-731 1007.

