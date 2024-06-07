Nordic Elegance In Your Kitchen: Crafting Swedish Cuisine With Local Malaysian Ingredients

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a delightful celebration of culinary exchange, the Embassy of Sweden and Skillet KL recently hosted a luncheon in the capital city that seamlessly blended Swedish culinary traditions with Malaysian hospitality.

The event was graced by the Kelantan prince, Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra and his wife, Che Puan Sofie Louise Johansson Petra, and the Raja Muda Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Sweden’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr. Joachim Bergström, eloquently addresses distinguished guests at the exclusive luncheon. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Also present were Subang MP Wong Chen, Sunway Education Group Chief Executive Professor Dato’ Dr Elizabeth Lee, AirAsia Digital president Aireen Omar, Standard Chartered Malaysia CEO Mak Joon Nien and Royal Selangor Managing Director Yong Yoon Li.

Swedish chef Eric Lichtenstein and Skillet KL’s Sous Chef Eric Lee crafted a luncheon menu that showcased how the flavours of Sweden can be recreated using locally available ingredients.

“Creating an experience that is truly and exotically Swedish while still remaining accessible in Malaysia shows how the same ingredients can be reinterpreted for completely novel tastes and expressions,” he remarked.

Baked salmon accompanied by boiled potatoes, sugar snaps, and spinach, elegantly topped with hard-boiled eggs, browned butter, and fresh chives. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The menu also highlights the diversity of Sweden’s landscapes and seasons, offering a unique gastronomic experience.

From the succulent salmon, reminiscent of Sweden’s roaring spring tide rapids, to the sweet and crisp apples that evoke the gentle essence of autumn orchards, each dish told a story of cultural exchange, culinary creativity, and the joy of sharing a meal.

An exquisite green asparagus soup, artfully paired with pickled asparagus, smoked fennel, roasted sourdough bread, and drizzled with parsley oil. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Swedish Flavors, Malaysian Tables: A Culinary Fusion

‘Smulpaj’ featuring a contemporary twist on lingonberries and apples, elegantly presented. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Embassy of Sweden hopes that this culinary venture will introduce the flavours of Sweden to Malaysian dining tables, fostering a deeper appreciation for Swedish cuisine.

As the Swedish ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Joachim Bergström, stated, “We have noticed that food is a big deal in Malaysia. Rightly so, as the country is home to countless fantastic dishes. From our appreciation of how the food here ties people together, we were born with a desire to return the favour with a meal and share the tastes of our homeland.”

He also thanked Skillet KL for making the celebration of Sweden’s and Malaysia’s cultural richness possible through the universal language of food.

Skillet KL co-founder Kelvin Cheah echoes his thoughts and emphasizes the importance of using cuisine to bridge cultural divides.

“At Skillet, we have always held the conviction that gastronomy can unite individuals from various backgrounds,” he asserts.

“This collaboration with the Embassy showcases our belief as we come together to craft a dining experience that surpasses borders.”

Che Puan Sofie Louise Johansson Petra receives a special cake to celebrate her birthday during the luncheon. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Menu: A Taste of Sweden at Home

Here’s a glimpse of the menu and how you can recreate these dishes at home:

1. Swedish Gravlax

Ingredients:

Fresh salmon fillet

Sugar

Salt

Fresh dill

Mustard seeds

Black peppercorns

Method:

Mix sugar, salt, mustard seeds, and black peppercorns. Rub the mixture over the salmon fillet. Cover with fresh dill and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 24-48 hours, turning occasionally. Slice thinly and serve with mustard sauce and rye bread.

2. Swedish Meatballs (Köttbullar)

Ingredients:

Ground beef and pork

Onion

Breadcrumbs

Egg

Milk

Allspice

Salt and pepper

Method:

Mix ground meats, finely chopped onion, breadcrumbs, egg, milk, allspice, salt, and pepper. Form into small meatballs and fry until golden brown. Serve with creamy gravy, boiled potatoes, lingonberry jam, and pickled cucumber.

3. Apple Cake (Äppelkaka)

Ingredients:

Apples

Sugar

Flour

Butter

Baking powder

Cinnamon

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°C. Peel, core, and slice apples. Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, and cinnamon. Add melted butter to dry ingredients and mix until crumbly. Layer apples in a baking dish and sprinkle the crumb mixture on top. Bake for 30-40 minutes until golden brown. Serve warm with vanilla sauce or ice cream.

