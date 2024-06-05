Water Cut: Air Selangor Commences Work, Water Tankers To Be Mobilised

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Air Selangor announced that the asset maintenance and replacement works at Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (SSP1 WTP) commenced at 9am today (5 June), according to schedule.

The asset maintenance and replacement works are expected to be completed at 7pm today and the water supply is expected to be distributed to consumers in stages starting from 3am 6 June 2024 after the maintenance and replacement works are completed and the main water supply distribution system has been stabilised.

The percentage of water supply recovery in the affected areas is expected to reach approximately 20% at 3pm tomorrow followed by 90% at 3am on 7 June 2024 (Friday).

The full recovery time is expected to be at 12pm on Friday.

The list of areas that will experience the scheduled water supply disruption as well as the expected full recovery time are listed on their website.

The duration of this water supply disruption and recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the location of the consumer’s premises and the water pressure at the distribution system.

Air Selangor will be mobilising water tankers to critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres and funeral service centres. Alternative water supply assistance will be provided at 13 local service centres as follows:

PETALING

PKS Seksyen 17

PKS Seksyen 7

PKS Subang Bestari

PKS Taman Tun Dr Ismail

KLANG

PKS Bandar Parkland

PKS Masjid Kg Perepat

PKS Persiaran Raja Muda

GOMBAK

PKS AU3 Keramat

PKS Seksyen 2 Wangsa Maju

KUALA LUMPUR

PKS Masjid Wilayah

PKS Jalan Jejawi, Bangsar

KUALA SELANGOR

PKS Dataran KFC Puncak Alam

PKS Stadium Tertutup Kuala Selangor

For commercial customers, the purchase of water supply can be made at any of Air Selangor’s customer service counters across all regions.

Commercial customers can use their respective water tankers at four local water filling stations that will be opened at Braemar Estate (Hulu Langat region), Taman Gemilang Dengkil and Pekan Salak (Sepang region), as well as Taman Banting Baru (Kuala Langat region).

Air Selangor has also conducted a briefing session with elected representatives for the affected areas on 4 June 2024 to ensure a smooth process in providing water supply for consumers.

Consumers can obtain information on this scheduled water supply disruption from time to time through Air Selangor’s official communication channels such as their website.

Consumers can also obtain information from alternative official communication channels such as the Air Selangor Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages or call Air Selangor’s Call Centre at 15300.

