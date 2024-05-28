Why Are Houses In Kampung Sri Makmur Demolished? Here’s What We Could Gather

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Residents of Kampung Sri Makmur in Gombak saw their houses getting demolished on Monday, 27 May 2024 to make way for a new condominium development.

They claimed the Selangor government had rushed them out of their home before their housing loans for the Selangorku replacement homes were approved.

According to Scoop, the residents were given RM1,000 as compensation last Friday with an urgent demand to vacate their homes within three days.

However, the loans for the replacement homes in Sri Temenggung have not been approved, putting residents in a dilemma. To rub salt in the wound, some residents claimed they did not get the cash compensation despite meeting the eligible criteria.

They have no choice but to seek shelter in a nearby surau that’s scheduled to be demolished soon or temporarily stay with a family member elsewhere.

Penduduk Kampung Sri Makmur, Gombak, hanya mampu mengalir air mata melihat rumah yang mereka duduki sejak sekian lama dirobohkan pagi tadi.



Tiada kata yang mampu mereka ucapkan apatah lagi dalam keadaan tiada tempat untuk dituju.

Tanah berkenaan adalah milik Perbadanan Kemajuan… pic.twitter.com/HfhODG1xHP — Scoop (@Scoopdotmy) May 27, 2024

How did this happen?

The land Kampung Sri Makmur is on actually belongs to the State Development Corporation of Selangor (PKNS) and plans to have a condominium built there have been in the works for years.

The residents were allegedly given the first notice to move in 2006. While some residents moved to new homes under the Program Setinggan Sifar, the rest stayed due to financial constraints.

The residents allegedly received a second notice to move in 2018. When they remained, they were allegedly taken to court in 2020.

On 18 August 2023, the court ordered the residents to fully vacate the land before 31 August 2023.

The residents who were adamant about staying tried to serve a memorandum to the Selangor Menteri Besar Dato Seri Amirudin Shari several times so their plight could be heard.

We didn’t come to ask for money. We just want him to understand our plight and help us. President of Persatuan Perantau Sri Makmur, Noora Mustafa

After the protest outside Sultan Sallahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah building (SSAAS), the group passed the memorandum to Amirudin’s special officer, Shahril Said.

What was in the memorandum?

Kampung Sri Makmur residents asked for two choices: to be allowed to move to the same area if the condominium project unit is valued below RM150,000 or be provided help with relocation to Rumah Pangsa Seri Temenggong under the Rumah Selangorku initiative.

They also sought permission to remain in the area while the project is being built or for each family to be given RM700 in compensation until the Rumah Selangorku housing project is completed.

We understand PKNS has the right to make us move. We have been to court about the matter but at least let us stay until our housing crisis is sorted. Noora Mustafa

Noora said although PKNS offered housing choices, the prices were more than residents could afford and their limited income hindered them from successfully getting loans.

Noora said some residents were open to moving to Sri Temenggong flats and paying rent. She reiterated that the residents were not asking for free homes.

According to Malaysiakini, 72 families remained in Kampung Sri Makmur as of 2023, some of whom have been residing there since 1989.

Residents tried and failed to hand a memorandum to the Selangor state government in Kuala Kubu Bharu on 4 May 2024.

According to Sosialis, the authorities failed to meet the residents to discuss their predicament.

The demands of the current memorandum remain the same as the one in 2023.

