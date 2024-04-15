[Watch] Woman With Dog Argues When Told “No Pets Allowed” At Machines Store

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pet lovers may feel like it’s the most natural thing to bring their pets along wherever they go.

However, no matter how much your “Boboi” or “Oyen” means to you, you have to remember that most places have a no-pet policy.

Recently, a TikTok user known as Zarina (@zettyzarina), shared a video of a customer causing trouble at a Machines store because she was not allowed to bring her pet dog inside.

According to Zarina, the incident occurred last Saturday (13 April 2024) in Subang Jaya at around 6.10 pm when a woman entered the store cradling a dog in her arms

From the video, it can be seen the staff who was working there politely told her that pets were not allowed inside the store.

Zarina who was in the store at the time said other people also told the customer to understand the situation and to adhere to the rules.

However, the customer was not satisfied and continued arguing.

Later she allegedly confronted Zarina as she was taking a video of the whole incident.

Zarina added that she would delete the video if she left the store peacefully but the customer did not budge.

In the end, the mall security was called to deal with the customer.

Netizens who watched the video appreciated the staff’s calm demeanour in handling the situation.

While other netizens questioned how her pet was allowed to enter the mall in the first place.

Another netizen pointed out that the customer could have handled the situation better by asking any of the other customers to hold her dog outside while she made her purchase.

