[Watch] Community Rallies To Rescue Abused Dog In Johor Bahru

In a testament to the power of social media and community spirit, Johor Bahru residents band together in a race against time to rescue an abused dog after a heartfelt plea from a local woman.

The distressing situation came to light after a netizen named Samantha Cavill encountered a heart-wrenching post on Facebook detailing the animal’s plight.

Moved by the situation’s urgency, Cavill took to Twitter with a plea for assistance, tagging the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and asking netizens to report the case so the dog could be rescued and receive the care it desperately needs.

Cavill also provided the homeowner’s address to DVS to aid in the rescue efforts.

‼️🆘‼️🆘 KORANG PLEASE KITA KENA TOLONG ANJING NI😔TOLONG BUAT REPORT DEKAT DVS AND TAG @DVSMalaysia KAT SINI SUPAYA ANJING NI DPT DISELAMATKAN😭🙏🏼 menangis menggigil waktu type ni. Nmpk posting ni kat fb, ya allah saya tak kuat😭 DEKAT JOHOR BAHRU NI. Details untk report⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WKSSqlOyP7 — Samantha Cavill (@samantha_cavill) February 23, 2024

Her tweet, filled with emotion and a sense of urgency, has since gone viral, sparking widespread concern and a call to action.

“KORANG PLEASE KITA KENA TOLONG ANJING NI (“EVERYONE PLEASE WE NEED TO HELP THIS DOG),” Cavill tweeted, her message resonating with animal lovers nationwide.

Addressing Abuse: Upholding Laws that Protect our Furry Friends

The post, accompanied by details for reporting the incident to authorities, showcases the power of the community in advocating for those who cannot speak for themselves.

Local animal welfare organizations have also been mobilized, with volunteers ready to provide medical treatment and rehabilitation for the abused dog.

The public is reminded that animal abuse is a serious offence under Malaysian law, and they can report any such incidents to DVS.

In Malaysia, the primary legislation that addresses animal welfare and protection against abuse is the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

This Act was a significant update to the country’s animal welfare laws, providing a more comprehensive framework for the prevention of cruelty to animals.

