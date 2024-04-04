[Watch] RMAF Flies UPNM Students Home For Raya Hols On Military Cargo Plane

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Every time it’s a public holiday, some students have to decide if they want to fly home for the holidays due to the expensive flight tickets. This is especially true for students from Sabah and Sarawak but studying in the Peninsular.

Fortunately, Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) has come up with an initiative to help fly students back to Sabah using the military cargo plane from 29 to 31 March 2024.

Over on TikTok, a student Dayang (@grlcloud) shared her experience flying home with the soldiers and other students.

Based on the clip, the army flew at least 11 students on the Airbus A400M aircraft belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and departed from Subang Air Base.

@grlcloud also thanks to PTU and all of us 🫶🏻 ♬ Originalton – 🤍

It’s not the first time UPNM requested help from RMAF to send its students home to Sabah.

Last year, 20 UPNM students went home to Sabah and Sarawak for Raya using RMAF’s plane.

A total of 25 students were sent home to Sabah in 2022 and 18 students in 2021.

Flying home on a military cargo plane may not be as comfortable as flying commercial but at least it helps students save money and spend time with their loved ones.

Screenshots from @grlcloud/TikTok

However, not everyone is open to the idea with some wondering who was footing all the bills.

Meanwhile, another netizen who’s a student found humour in it. Being an agricultural student, the netizen said they were lucky the university didn’t send them back to their hometown in a tractor.

This led to a veterinarian student jokingly wondering if they would be sent home on a cow or a deer.

Netizens also asked if the students were “airdropped” and parachuted home.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.