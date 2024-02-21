No Need To Queue Anymore – Viral ‘Akka Nasi Lemak’ Now On FoodPanda

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sangeetha Manimalar went viral last year for her nasi lemak. Affectionately known as “akka” (sister), her nasi lemak stall drew a multiracial crowd.

From a recent video by KL Foodie, we learned that Sangeetha has relocated as she now operates from a Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) stall at No 17 & 18, Jalan PUJ 3/10, in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

While the “akka” has relocated to a permanent structure, her menu remains the same.

She still serves a variety of dishes and also two types of rice, as well as vegetarian options. Her sambal comes in two choices according to the level of spiciness.

While she was the talk of social media for her nasi lemak, the same fame also brought a lot of negative consequences to her.

However, it seems like, she has grown past all of that, and right now she is making a comeback to social media with her new stall.

She also has a separate lunch menu for her customers which is served with a variety of dishes.

In her recent TikTok video, Sangeeta shared that there is also FoodPanda delivery available for customers to order from.

Now her customers no longer have to endure long lines, instead, they can order from Akka Nasi Lemak from the comfort of their own homes

