Director Amanda Nell Eu Wins Internet Over With Cute Images Of Her Cat Again 

Director Amanda Nell Eu’s cats are superstars in their own right. Despite having a well-renowned director as their mother, Eu’s two furry kids can also command their own spotlight too.

The recent post of one of her cats, Kupo The Great, for instance, drew various adorable reactions from Eu’s followers. As seen in the post, Kupo was seen getting ready for her first day of school.

While it is unclear which “school” she was attending, she was seen wearing a mini backpack that Eu had bought from Shopee.

This was enough to make netizens fawn over Kupo, expressing their excitement and curiosity about what Kupo was carrying in its bag. And even demanding further content from Kupo.

“Kupo needs to do a “what’s in my bag” video. Give us the content we want!” wrote one of Eu’s followers excitedly.

Whiskery Inspiration

But Kupo The Great and Qween Edie (another of Amanda’s cats)’s popularity and influence do not end there. They even have a strong hold on Eu, inspiring her work as a director.

In fact, they had a significant role in bringing Amanda’s recent film Tiger Stripes to life. Speaking at a screening in Los Angeles, Eu revealed how her two pet cats were the muse behind the film’s protagonist’s pivotal transformation.

G Grrrl Pictures

“I love cats so much because they are just sassy little b****es who can do whatever they want, and I want to be like that.

“I remember telling the film’s make-up artist what my cat – who is a Sphynx cat with no hair – looks like. And that Zaffan’s tail should look like this.”

The cats also made a direct contribution to the film’s props department.

“There’s a scene where Zaffan is pulling out whiskers from her upper lip, and we couldn’t find the right texture, whether it was with a paintbrush or by using wires, so I was, like, ‘Let me collect my cats’ whiskers.’

“And we used real cats’ whiskers because that was what looked best for the film,” said the Kuala Lumpur native.

G Grrrl Pictures

From the looks of it, it sure worked out well for both Eu and her cats.

Not only is Eu now an award winning filmmaker, but her cats too are creative geniuses.

