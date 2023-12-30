[Watch] Retired Dads Win Social Media With Cute “Hobbies”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

People’s perception of law enforcement officers and generally those from uniformed bodies are that they have a strict and firm attitude. It is very rare to see individuals from this group being silly, be it at home or in the open.

However, post-retirement can sometimes see these individuals taking a breather and embracing the chance to let their hair down.

Father And His Pet Cat

In a video shared by a girl on her TikTok account, @dyhszhn, her father Md. Sazihan Suhari’s retirement activity involves cat photography.

Nurul Hidayah explained that her father was not initially a cat lover. However, he started showing interest after retiring as a police officer earlier this year.

Through the video, Hidayah shared Nazihan’s activity with their beloved cats, Abang Boboy and Oyen.

From the video, it can be seen how her father patiently styled the cat for a photoshoot.

Hidayah added that the video, which has received 4.2 million views, was shared just for fun.

“I always record videos, but I rarely upload them on TikTok, so I didn’t think it would go viral after sharing my father’s video with Abang Boboy yesterday.

“If you want to know, my father doesn’t really like cats, but because he spends most of his time at home now, I can see that he already loves cats.

“My mother also saw the change in my father. Now, my father and mother take care of the cats together with the help of me and other siblings in our free time,” she said, as quoted by Harian Metro.

The Shopee Dad

Meanwhile, another retired dad went viral on Twitter for his random online purchases.

It would appear that his latest Shopee adventure involved a cap with a wig attached.

he behaviour of a father who bought a hat along with a wig went viral on Twitter. What draws attention is his behaviour, which entertains and amuses his wife and children.

From the video that was shared, you could see the father’s excitement at wearing the hat and the wig.

In the video, one can hear his wife warning the man not to wear the hat, while his daughter asks anyone to remove TikTok shop and Shoppe from her father.

“Please, anyone, take my father’s TikTok Shop and Shopee accounts away; he’s buying nonsense,” quipped the daughter @raihanaroslan on Twitter.

She also shared a cute video and photos of her dad modelling his purchase and clearly enjoying it.

Raihana’s brother @dannakallll also shared photos of their dad wearing the cap in a post captioned: “Can Shopee ban my dad’s Shopee account before he buys more nonsense.”

What made the whole thing even more comical was that Raihana reacted to her brother’s post by sharing a screenshot of the family’s Whatsapp chat where the brother had asked the dad why did he only get one cap.

“But you lowkey wanted one too,” Raihana told her brother on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/raihanaroslan/status/1740415186018975970?t=H090HkM4bpBEfe7IgS6QiQ&s=19

It is learned that this cute dad was formerly a Navy man.

He is the former National Task Force (NTF) Commander, Vice Admiral Datuk Roslan Mohd Yunus from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

Netizens Loved The Videos

The two videos really caught the attention of netizens. Most of them were amused and did not expect that retirees from uniformed bodies could be so relaxed after retiring from the world of work.

Some expressed happiness seeing the two families while others lamented how they could not enjoy such moments.

Hahahahahah “Lepastu pakai mask, org bukan tau abah lelaki”😂😂 — Random Unnie (@liyanamansor_) December 28, 2023

Alhamdulillah awak ada ayah yang still lagi kuat dan sporting. Aku just dapat rindu je ayah aku. — Wing Ming Seng 🇵🇸 (@sobershaker) December 28, 2023

Yr dad really said imma enjoy my retirement dayy 🤣🤣 — Umi afifa (@umiafifa) December 28, 2023

hahahaha tadi nampak tweet sebelah. haha comelnya your dad!! — تيقق (@tiqqmrcn) December 28, 2023

