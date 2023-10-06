Tiger Stripes Chosen To Represent Malaysia At Next Year’s Oscars

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Local horror film Tiger Stripes has been selected to represent Malaysia at next year’s Oscars. The feature film which was released in May, will be competing for Malaysia in the Best International Feature Film category in March next year.

The selection, according to Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, was decided by the Film Selection Committee (JKPF) of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas).

G Grrrl Pictures

The committee is made up of seasoned and professional local film industry players who assess films and ensure compliance with the regulations set by the Oscars’ organisers.

“May this serve as a motivation for all film industry players to continue supporting the government’s mission to strengthen the country’s film industry on a global scale

“At the same time, I hope this effort will enhance the branding potential and internationalisation of high-quality Malaysian film products and creative talent,” said Fahmi yesterday in a statement.

Premise of the film

Tiger Stripes was produced by G Grrrl Pictures Sdn Bhd and directed by Amanda Nell Eu. It stars Zafreen Zairizal, Piqa, Deena Ezral, Jun Lojong, Fatimah Abu Bakar, and Shaheizy Sam.

The film follows 11-year-old Zaffan’s (played by Zafreen Zairizal) journey into puberty. Since its premiere, the film has been receiving tremendous recognition for its efforts.

Earlier in May, the film was picked as the winner of the Grand Prix Award at the 62nd Semaine de la Critique during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France.

G Grrrl Pictures

In July, it won a Special Jury Mention in the First Feature Film category at the 27th Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada.

If all goes well with the Oscars submission, Tiger Stripes may very well be Malaysia’s first movie to make the shortlist for an official Oscar nomination.

In the past, eight local films were submitted for the category but none, unfortunately, received a nomination.

