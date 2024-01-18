The Exchange TRX Honours Silk In Its First CNY Celebration 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Chinese New Year may still be a few weeks away, but The Exchange TRX is already prepared to welcome the Year of the Dragon with open arms and hearts!

In conjunction with this year’s Lunar New Year, The Exchange TRX has transformed itself into a celestial silken oasis – as part of its The Silk Story campaign.

The retail and lifestyle destination brought this to life to allow guests to explore the significance of silk and its role in connecting communities.

“As the social heart of KL’s newest international financial district, The Exchange TRX hopes to bring local and international communities together, replaying the role silk had in cementing the prominence of Chinese culture internationally.

“Just as how TRX City Park showcases the biodiversity of Malaysia, The Exchange TRX will highlight the culture, heritage, and core ideas of what makes this country so unique,” said Mitch Wilson, The Exchange’s project director.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

Therefore, guests will have the privilege of enjoying the various festive delights, which include the captivating decorations that will be displayed from today until 18 February.

In addition, guests will also be able to indulge in several interactive activities such as Lunar New Year craft workshops – which are meant to inform guests about the rich and tactile nature of silk.

As part of the CNY celebration, there will also be regular performances by students from Taylor’s International School on the weekends. Guests can expect an array of performances – from an Oriental musical ensemble to the traditional dragon and acrobatic lion dances.

The Exchange TRX

But it does not stop there as The Exchange TRX will be working with its retailers on initiatives that positively impact the local community.

For one, the mall will be teaming up with UNIQLO to donate T-shirts from the clothing brand’s latest Lunar New Year Utme! Collection to 50 children.

Each child will receive a customised T-shirt based on their zodiac sign. What’s more, the mall will also work with upscale supermarket, Mercato, to provide goodies for 100 families with the Suriana Welfare Society Malaysia.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

Meanwhile, UOB or Citi-branded cardmembers will receive a lavish tea set alongside Seibu gift vouchers up to RM200 if they spend RM2,288 in two receipts.

To find out more about The Exchange’s Silk CNY celebration, click here!

