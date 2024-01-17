“So Cute!” King & Queen Dancing Poco-Poco At Brunei’s Royal Wedding Had Netizens Gushing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Brunei’s Prince Mateen and Dayang Anisha Rosnah held their royal wedding reception on Monday night (15 January). Luckily for us all, videos online showed a peek into the events of the night!

Almost immediately, all attention was focused on Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah dancing the poco-poco with the other guests at the reception.

The Agong smiled as he followed the steps while his wife was more expressive with her arms as she danced to the beat. At one point, it looked like she mouthed the song’s lyrics.

Prince Mateen and Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, the husband of Johor Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, were also seen dancing alongside the Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong.

Netizens said it was adorable to see the Agong and the Queen letting loose and dancing together.

Some expressed surprise to see members of the royal families dancing the poco-poco like ordinary people.

A netizen said they once refused to learn the poco-poco because they felt the dance was more suited for aunties in Zumba classes. After watching the King and Queen dance, they expressed their wish to learn the dance steps.

On another note, netizens wondered whether Prince Mateen danced with a serious look because he was busy recalling the dance steps. They also wondered why his wife, Dayang Anisha Rosnah, was not dancing with him.

