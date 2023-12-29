“Professional Idiot” Demonstrates How NOT To Eat Nasi Lemak

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It doesn’t take much to figure out how a nasi lemak bungkus works. But for someone unfamiliar with the concept, it can apparently be a complicated affair.

Two-time Dota 2 World Champion, OG Esports, was in Kuala Lumpur, in conjunction with the ESL One Kuala Lumpur, which took place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

During this time, they had an OG Hub at Slate @ The Row located in Chow Kit, for fans to come and enjoy various activities with the Dota 2 players.

One of them was a live show of their podcast, known as the Live Monkey Business Show. On the second day of this live podcast show, they had a segment where they tried the iconic Malaysian dish, nasi lemak.

While the host and the other guests of the show used a spoon to eat the nasi lemak bungkus, one of them, known as Slacks, decided to take a different approach.

He took a bite of the nasi lemak together with its banana leaf wrapper. What made it a head scratcher was that he saw the guests and the host unwrapping the nasi lemak to eat the contents with a spoon, but for some reason he decided to eat the dish as a “wrap”.

The moment he did that, everyone who was present there broke into laughter, including the guests and the host of the live podcast.

The video of the segment of the live podcast was also shared by OG Esports on social media with the title “How To Eat Nasi Lemak”.

On his own Twitter page, Slacks describes himself as a “professional idiot”, a DOTA 2 player and a content creator. We shall say no more.

Many netizens who saw the video were shocked by his action and found it funny.

