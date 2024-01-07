Mystery Unfolds As Myvi “Taken For A Ride” While Buying Nasi Lemak

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A farmer’s routine purchase of nasi lemak in Pekan Ijok, Selangor, took a dramatic turn on Friday when an unidentified man reportedly took his Perodua Myvi, sparking panic.

The incident, which occurred at 8:15 am, saw the 41-year-old victim leaving his vehicle running as he stepped away to make his purchase.

The subsequent Facebook plea for public assistance tracking the car indicated that it had been driven towards Puteri or Kuala Lumpur.

According to Careta, Kuala Selangor district deputy police chief, Deputy Superintendent Mohd Ambia Nordin confirmed that a police report had been filed, and investigations were ongoing.

Efforts to track the suspect are underway, with the case being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

According to the initial investigation, the car was registered in the victim’s wife’s name and has been in use since 2007.

During the incident, the victim reportedly did not turn off the engine and left the car approximately five meters from the nasi lemak stall.

The car was then swiftly taken in reverse and driven away towards Ijok, leaving the victim in disbelief.

The stolen vehicle reportedly contained a mobile phone and house keys.

Enhanced Vehicle Security: Tracking Your Peace of Mind

Using an Apple AirTag or Samsung SmartTag can provide an added layer of security for your vehicle.

These small, discreet devices can be attached to your car keys or placed inside your vehicle, allowing you to track its location in real time using your smartphone.

In the event of unauthorized access or theft, the tag can send alerts to your phone, enabling you to take immediate action and notify the authorities.

Alhamdulillah apple product mmg padu so isi la air tag dalam bag , dalam wallet and benda benda penting so boleh tracking barang yang hilang https://t.co/WxNBXvtlej — Myrulee (@Myrulee_) May 26, 2023

This technology offers peace of mind and enhances the chances of recovering your vehicle in case of any untoward incident.

It’s important to note that they rely on Bluetooth and may have a limited range in certain environments.

Additionally, they require a compatible smartphone and may not be effective if the tag is removed or disabled by a potential thief.

