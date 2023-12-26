[Watch] Short Clip Takes Comical Approach To Highlight The Pain Of Strict Censorship

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The issue of censorship guidelines in Malaysia is one that has been debated for years.

The Film Censorship Board of Malaysia (LPF) which is parked under the Home Ministry has been the target of criticism over their cuts, however at times, it is understandable that they too face a hard time trying to balance between creativity and the conservative voices out there.

Recently, Freedom Film Fest (FFF) shared a comical take of how censorship affects those who work behind the scenes.

Freedom Film Fest is an international human rights documentary and social film festival held in Malaysia.

The video begins in the year 1990, when a director asks her assistant if they can start shooting a movie.

However, the assistant keeps pointing out what has to be altered or removed if they want the film to pass the censorship board.

Years go by and the film has yet to begin shooting because of all the changes that has to be made.

This conversation goes on until the director is old and frail.

Some of the reasons that were stated sounded insignificant, such as the choice of food and the portrayal of certain characters.

This video is for our Malaysian filmmakers who continue to navigate difficult & restrictive environments, to bring us stories that matter. 🇲🇾🎬



Share this video to #BebaskanFilem pic.twitter.com/5bWVPTL3sf — FreedomFilmFest 🎥 (@freedomfilmfest) December 22, 2023

While some were exaggerated for comic effect, it is still rooted in reality. Especially with social media, sensitivity has found itself a larger voice.

Many who saw the video found it to be funny.

The struggles of a director and those in the creative industry still need to be taken seriously.

The fact that the video ends with a question on why one needs to get approval beforehand sums up the struggles the industry faces.

This year alone there were several issues concerning censorship.

Mentega Terbang

Mentega Terbang directed by Khairi Anwar, was screened in private. The producers tried to obtain permission for a public screening in theatres but failed.

Due to its subject of faith and potential for being seen as blasphemous against Islam, the movie was not allowed to be publicly exhibited in local theatres.

The protagonist of the tale is a fifteen-year-old girl named Aishah, whose mother’s failing health prompts her to become interested in faith and the numerous ways that faiths portray life after death.

Tiger Stripes

Tiger Stripes was the movie that brought the country’s name to the international stage by winning the Cannes’ Critics Award this year for the best feature category.

However, in Malysia, the theatrical release had some cuts. Director of the movie, Amanda Nell Eu, stressed that she did not stand behind the cut that was shown in local theatres.

Pendatang

Last week, a crowdfunded effort saw the release of a movie called Pendatang.

This was a unique release as the movie was uploaded on YouTube on 21 December for all to see, in a bid to avoid the hassle of having to go through the censorship board.

As at press time, the movie has amassed over 400K views.

