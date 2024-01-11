Minister Declines To Intervene In Netflix ‘Man On The Run’ Controversy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent development, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has indicated that no formal request has been made to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to remove the documentary “Man On The Run” from the streaming service Netflix.

The documentary has become a subject of legal contention, particularly highlighted by the legal team of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Fahmi clarified at a press conference that the matter was brought up in court but has not reached his department for action.

“If there is, we will work on it, but so far, I have not received an application,” he stated.

Furthermore, the minister mentioned that the Cabinet did not discuss Najib’s application for amnesty from the Pardon Board in their latest meeting, emphasizing that such matters fall under the purview of the pardon committee.

As Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim outlined, the Cabinet’s discussions focused more on teamwork and the responsibilities of ministers and their deputies in Parliament.

Speculation and Intrigue: Recent Developments Unfold

Meanwhile, netizens are speculating due to the recent decision not to remove the documentary.

Some said it concerns the alleged “Dubai move”, which aims to overthrow the current unity government.

The “Dubai move” came to light during the recent trip of leaders from Perikatan Nasional (PN), which included government officials, to the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As rumours of the plot subsides, it is said that this is because Najib will indeed be pardoned.

The 1MDB Scandal Unveiled: A High-Flying Businessman’s Web of Deceit

The documentary explains the scandal surrounding the state-owned wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), widely regarded as one of the largest financial scandals in history, with an estimated misappropriation of USD 4.5 billion (RM 20.89 billion).

Directed and written by Cassius Michael Kim, it outlines the embezzlement of funds by the now-imprisoned Najib and his fugitive associate, Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has issued an Interpol Red Notice against Low since 2018 for his involvement in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

Low, who hails from Penang, was initially charged in absentia in 2018 by a Malaysian court with eight counts of money laundering and was subsequently issued a warrant of arrest.

The documentary also reveals the involvement of various individuals and financial institutions in the scandal.

Additionally, it sheds light on Jho Low’s extravagant parties with celebrities, some of whom were reportedly paid to attend.

Notably, the documentary uncovers the use of funds from 1MDB to finance the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

