Fun Things To Do As 2024 Draws Near

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you already on holiday or waiting for the next long weekend break coming up in just a few days? Either way, there are plenty of fun things happening as 2023 draws to a close. Whether it’s shopping or New Year’s Eve celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

New Year Countdown 31 December – Goodbye 2023, Hello 2024

IOI Malls will team up with Astro Radio to present a New Year Countdown event filled with exciting activities and performances at IOI City Mall and IOI Mall Puchong.

IOI City Mall – 6pm t0 12.30am

Highlights: Live band performance by SkyHigh Band and special performance by Astro’s The Chosen One finalists – Nurul Iman, Khalyn, Cinta Suci and Raja Dayana. There will also be performances by renowned local artists: Gary Chaw, Misha Omar, Amir Masdi, Ara Johari, Haqiem Rusli, Asyraf Nasri, YonnyBoii, Midnight Fusic, and FS (Fuying and Sam). Other events include a 10-minute display of fireworks, Q&A giveaways, magic show, food trucks, Fire Pyro, Fire Eater show, and a special appearance by Didi and Friends.

IOI Mall Puchong – 6pm to 12.30am

Highlights: Special dance performance by Astro’s Battleground finalists, showstopping performances by Jeryl Lee, Jestinna Kuan, Perry Kuan, Ryota Katayama (RYOTA片山凉太), Nicole Lai, Jie Ying, Juztin Lan, Joe Chang, Jasmine Chang, Danial Wong, Jack Yap and Te3n Official Members – Kryston, Macy, Henry, Phoebe, Nicole and Kimberly. Of course there’ll be fireworks display, Q&A giveaways, food trucks, magic show, and a special appearance by Tong Tong & Friends Show.

Countdown party at The Exchange TRX

The party to welcome 2024 will kick off at 5pm on 31 December at the Raintree Plaza at TRX. Do note that RSVP is required for this event. All you have to do is download The Exchange TRX’s app, register and book under the “Exclusive Events” tab.

There will be international performances, exclusive meet and greet session, drone show, fireworks and more.

KL Tower’s NYE bash

Usher in the new year at the Sky Deck of Menara KL this 31 December. Party starts at 10pm and is limited to 250 pax so go get your tickets.

Psst… calling nasi kandar lovers, also happening at Menara KL is the Nasi Kandar Festival on 27 and 28 January 2024. This will take place at the Tower Terrace from 10am to 10pm. So as they say in Penang, mai kita pekena satu round!

Party like a pink fish

Countdown to the new year at Sunway Lagoon’s Surf Beach at the Pinkfish Festival. Catch KSHMR, Andrew Rayel, Coone, Jeffrey Sutorius, Bate, Mister Ariffin and Haikal Ahmad, Ralph’s and Sentralize.

More information available at their Instagram page.

Fun at KLCC

Art in The Park is happening from 29 December to 1 January 2024 at the Suria KLCC Park from 10.30am to 3.30pm. There will be an illumination of of the Petronas Twin Towers at the Lake Symphony Fountain. Also available are free art workshops. Spaces for the workshop are on a first-come-first-served basis so get more information at KLCC The Place’s Instagram page.

While you’re already in the area, how about getting in some winter wonderland experience as it’s “snowing” every night right now until 1 January 2024 at the Main Entrance, Level G of Avenue K, just across the road from KLCC.

Fancy a Dreamland getaway?

Central Market is turning into a Dreamland Rendezvous from 29 December to 1 January 2024.

There’ll be a curated pop=up market where you can get in some insta-worthy shots, have coffee, shop and be entertained by music and dance performances.

It starts from 10am and runs until late. For more information, visit Central Market’s Instagram page.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.